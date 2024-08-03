Ground Cinnamon Recall Expanded Over Lead Concerns

For the third time this year, the FDA has issued a public health alert regarding ground cinnamon in consumer products. Following related alerts on March 6 and July 25, the current July 30 warning comprises an additional nine cinnamon brands. These affected brands, dispersed by various distributors, landed in many specialty or discount stores under the following names: El Chilar, Marcum, SWAD, Supreme Tradition, Compania Indillor Orientale, ALB Flavor, Shahzada, Spice Class, and La Frontera. Less than a week earlier, an alert went out for El Servidor ground cinnamon.

Customers should discard and avoid purchasing these products. Though considerably lower than the alarming 2023 lead levels in recalled cinnamon applesauce products, which caused illness in 500-plus U.S. children, these current findings in ground cinnamon are still considered unsafe. Consuming them potentially leads to detrimental health effects, particular with long-term exposure or in vulnerable populations, including young children. Lead concentrations in the currently identified products range from 2.03 to 7.01 parts per million (ppm), while the El Servidor brand measured up to 20 ppm.

Though no amount of lead is technically "safe," trade groups such as the American Spice Trade Association sets goals for bark spices, including cinnamon, at a maximum 2 ppm. Specific lead volumes per brand, plus any available lots number or best-by dates, are available in the FDA public health notice. Thus far, the agency has only recommended a voluntary recall by affected manufacturers, as the FDA at present does not impose specific heavy metals limits on spices.