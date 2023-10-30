WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Pouches Recalled Due To Lead Levels

All WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit purée pouches, regardless of expiration date or lot code, have been urgently recalled by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for containing dangerous levels of lead, reads a statement issued by the FDA on October 28, 2023. Further, parents and caregivers of children believed to have eaten from a tainted pouch are urged to schedule a blood test with the child's healthcare provider as soon as possible. WanaBana pouches are sold throughout the United States at Dollar Tree, Sam's Club, and online through Amazon.

Though lead exposure can affect anyone, children are especially susceptible to its effects, but they may not show telltale signs immediately. If it is believed a child may have been exposed, the FDA advises that they have their blood tested as soon as possible. Parents should also watch for obvious signs of lead exposure which can include headache, vomiting, fatigue, muscle aches, tremors, and abdominal pain, among others. The FDA strongly recommends seeking immediate care if a child displays any of these symptoms.

Additionally, complaints and any "adverse event" can be reported to the FDA by speaking directly with a Consumer Complaint Coordinator, completing an electronic Voluntary MedWatch form, or filing a paper Voluntary MedWatch form and mailing it to the FDA. This news comes after the FDA vowed to crack down on lead contaminants in baby food in early 2023. As part of the recall, WanaBana stated (via Today.com) that all affected pouches can also be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.