The Differences You Need To Know Between Lactose-Free And Dairy-Free Milk

Lactose-free milk is 100% cow's milk, so for the most part, it behaves exactly as regular milk does. It can be substituted anywhere that you would use regular milk with the same results, including in your coffee or baked goods. It does have a slightly sweeter taste, so you may need to adjust the seasoning when making something savory with a lot of milk, like béchamel sauce. Because it behaves like regular milk, it can be made to create other lactose-free dairy products. You'll find commercially available lactose-free butter, yogurt, and, of course, lactose-free cheese that melts just like the real thing.

When it comes to dairy-free milk, each type has its own flavor and properties, so it's more about choosing the right milk for the job. Soy milk is generally a good swap, especially for baking, as it has a high protein content that helps to provide structure, but it can have a strong taste. Likewise, coconut milk is only useful in dishes where you're happy to have a coconut taste, and it can split when heated. Rice milk has a very neutral flavor that's close to cow's milk, but the thin texture means it's not suitable for making sauces.

Barista-style dairy-free milks have been formulated for coffee, meaning they won't separate when added to hot liquid and can be frothed to make cappuccinos. This is done by adding extra fat or thickeners, which can be a help when cooking with barista milks, but just check the label for extra sugar.