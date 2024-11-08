Here's Why Costco Is Recalling Nearly 80,000 Pounds Of Butter

Costco might do everything big, but unfortunately for customers, that also includes recalling 80,000 pounds of Kirkland Signature butter. Thankfully, unlike recent recalls of Costco's Kirkland Smoked Salmon, this isn't about any illnesses or bacteria like listeria and is instead simply a case of a product being mislabeled, but it is still worth being careful with. The butter being recalled was sold exclusively in Texas, and according to a Food and Drug Administration report on the recall, 2,100 cases of the butter were shipped without proper allergen information being listed on the packaging.

The recalled Kirkland Signature butter from Costco apparently lacked the "contains milk" labeling to warm people with allergies. The recall was initiated on October 11 and is considered a Class II FDA recall. The agency says a Class II recall is when a product may cause temporary or reversible health consequences or where the chance of a serious outcome is low. While the risk isn't severe, the Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act mandates that all labels identify major allergens like milk.