Here's Why Costco Is Recalling Nearly 80,000 Pounds Of Butter
Costco might do everything big, but unfortunately for customers, that also includes recalling 80,000 pounds of Kirkland Signature butter. Thankfully, unlike recent recalls of Costco's Kirkland Smoked Salmon, this isn't about any illnesses or bacteria like listeria and is instead simply a case of a product being mislabeled, but it is still worth being careful with. The butter being recalled was sold exclusively in Texas, and according to a Food and Drug Administration report on the recall, 2,100 cases of the butter were shipped without proper allergen information being listed on the packaging.
The recalled Kirkland Signature butter from Costco apparently lacked the "contains milk" labeling to warm people with allergies. The recall was initiated on October 11 and is considered a Class II FDA recall. The agency says a Class II recall is when a product may cause temporary or reversible health consequences or where the chance of a serious outcome is low. While the risk isn't severe, the Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act mandates that all labels identify major allergens like milk.
What to do if you purchased cases of Kirkland Signature Butter in Texas
The butters affected by the recall are Kirkland Signature sweet cream, both salted and unsalted, in single 1-pound packages of four sticks. If you live in Texas, the affected butter can be identified with the Best By dates of February 22 or 23, and March 22 or 23 for unsalted butter, and February 23 or March 29 for the salted butter.
As of this point Texas appears to be the only state affected, and the FDA has issued no press release of guidance for the recall, so only those with lactose intolerance or a milk allergy should be concerned. If someone with a milk allergy consumes the butter, digestive problems, along with hives, wheezing, and vomiting are the most common symptoms. Milk allergies can be more severe than lactose intolerance, so if anyone who has consumed the Costco butter experiences these symptoms, it's best to see a doctor as soon as possible. For anyone who does have the mislabeled butter, if you don't feel safe consuming it, you may return it for a full refund at Costco, which has a very lenient return policy on food.