Costco's 5 Best Breakfast Pastries By Far
When I go to Costco each week, I probably spend more time in the bakery than any other department. Whether scoping out Costco's best new bakery items or trying to decide which of my old favorites to buy, it's definitely my favorite section of the store. The breakfast pastries in particular are incredibly convenient and cost-effective when shopping for a party or large family. You can even freeze them if you don't think you'll finish the whole package.
When going to a brunch with friends or attending a breakfast meeting, you can always count on me to bring a selection of pastries that everyone will love. In choosing which ones to recommend here, I considered my personal experience as well as several online reviews. However, I didn't include my personal favorite, the Kirkland Signature Triple Chocolate Muffin, because it's not technically a breakfast pastry. Also, despite the fact that the classic croissant is one of Costco's most beloved bakery items of all time, you won't find it on this list since I prefer pastries that blend sweet and savory.
After years of sampling virtually everything the bakery has to offer (and seeing many beloved seasonal and limited-time treats come and go), I landed on five items that have proven to be true crowd pleasers. In fact, these are the five that I — and many other members — consider Costco's best breakfast pastries of all time. As these items garner so many compliments, I find myself returning to them again and again.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Kirkland Signature Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissant
This pastry combines my favorite elements of any bakery item: a flaky, buttery croissant dough and a rich, cheesy and fruity filling. The perfectly caramelized syrup on the bottom and the blueberry streusel topping put this one over the top, transforming it into the perfect pastry. With each bite, you get a mouthful of sweet and savory flavors and creamy, crunchy textures. A package includes six generously sized treats that can be shared or frozen to enjoy later.
I'm not alone in thinking that this Costco bakery pastry is beyond amazing — other customers agree. In one Reddit thread asking which Costco baked goods are the GOAT, the top answer was these croissants. In another thread advising Costco members not to sleep on this treat, one Redditor describes it perfectly: "Seriously a very unique pastry, and I've had some amazing pastries around the world. Is it a croissant? No. Is it a muffin? H*** to the no. Cheesecake? Again, no. Positively incredible, could [not] recommend more highly."
For the most enjoyment, most agree that the pastry needs to be heated up before eating. Fortunately, the Costco subreddit is full of recommendations for how to best enjoy the treats. Multiple users recommend heating them in an oven, toaster oven, or air fryer to crisp it up perfectly before eating.
Purchase a six-pack of Kirkland Signature Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissants at Costco for around $13 to $15.
Kirkland Signature Almond Filled Danish
The Kirkland Signature Danish pastries are on our list of must-buy Costco bakery items for a reason. The mix and match deal lets you choose two four-packs of large danishes in classic flavors like cherry, almond, and cream cheese, or limited-time seasonal options like guava, apple, mixed berry, and strawberry. I've personally never met a danish I didn't like, but Costco members are very vocal about which ones are their favorites.
Though Tasting Table placed it at number seven in our ranking of 15 Costco bakery treats, the Almond Filled Danish is the one that is most often requested when I shop for group events — and I understand why. It's a subtle blend of sweet and savory, with the flaky, salty pastry shell offering the perfect balance to the slightly sweet, creamy almond filling. I prefer the texture and flavor over the other danish options, and folks on Reddit agree, with one user noting, "The edge around the filling is so flakey and crunchy! Nothing like Costco's other danishes."
In another Reddit thread, another Costco member says that these are "too good," adding that they are "not allowed in my house anymore." In fact, some members feel so strongly about this flavor that when they aren't available, they get emotional. One Redditor admitted that they "want to cry" because the almond ones were no longer available at their local warehouse.
Nab two four-packs of Kirkland Signature Danish at Costco for around $12 to $14.
Kirkland Signature Gooey Cinnamon Rolls
I honestly can't imagine a holiday breakfast without these cinnamon rolls. They are far better than any other grocery store bakery option because the rich, thick cream cheese frosting tastes truly homemade. The rolls themselves are pillowy, flaky, and buttery with the ideal ratio of cinnamon and sugar. One package includes six huge rolls coated in icing in an aluminum pan, ready to pop in your oven to heat and serve. The bottom of the pan is covered in a brown sugar and honey mixture that caramelizes as it bakes, giving the rolls a delightfully crisp texture and extra sweet flavor.
Costco members also think these are the perfect bakery item for holiday parties. One Costco member declared on Reddit: "The greatest cinnamon rolls in existence. Don't even bother saying otherwise." In another Reddit thread, one shopper said that these are "better than any" sold in grocery stores. The truest testament to the beauty of these ooey, gooey cinnamon rolls comes in the form of an epic ode penned on Reddit, in which a shopper says that while trying a sample, "Time seemed to lose all meaning as I devoured that cinnamon roll, my taste buds doing a joyful jig and my eyes widening like a surprised owl."
Buy a 6-pack of Kirkland Signature Gooey Cinnamon Rolls at Costco for around $13.
Kirkland Signature Caramel Apple Strudel Bites
If you eagerly await the return of fall-inspired treats to Costco, you're probably already familiar with this pastry. Introduced in 2025, these are a fall twist on Costco's classic apple strudel. One package includes 12 small strudel bites consisting of a braided butter pastry crust dusted in crystal sugar and stuffed with a sweet and salty caramel apple pie filling.
These are so good that I often don't even bother heating them up. Instead, I just eat them straight from the package — though they're elite when put in the toaster oven for five or six minutes and served with whipped cream and coffee. I'm also one of the rare few who consider these the best of all Kirkland strudel flavors. The sweet warmth of the spiced apples combined with the caramel and butter lend them a homemade taste that isn't matched by the other varieties.
In a rave review posted to Reddit, one shopper says, "They're actually amazing [but] buy them with caution. Hide in a closet and consume them all to yourself. Warm one up for 15 seconds with a scoop of Kirkland Vanilla Ice Cream. Whatever you do, you must try these!!" In another Reddit post, one Costco customer adds, "This is one of the fall crack items. Currently a clamshell full on my counter, soon to be empty." Some even call them a dupe for Taco Bell's fan-favorite Caramel Apple Empanada.
Get a 12-count package of Kirkland Signature Caramel Apple Strudel Bites at Costco for around $8 or $9.
Mini Beignet Filled with Chocolate Hazelnut
Costco launched this first-of-its-kind bakery treat in 2025, and it's been a favorite of mine since. Each package contains 22 mini beignets, which are incredibly soft, buttery, doughy pillows dusted with powdered sugar. The beignets are filled with an impossibly rich chocolate hazelnut cream, creating a bite-sized pastry that gives you the perfect ratio of savory and sweet. I love putting a few in the microwave or toaster oven to melt the filling, but they're still delicious when eaten as is.
I was worried these would be a seasonal treat, but I've been able to find them at my local warehouse on every shopping trip since they were released. Costco even introduced a new caramel-filled mini beignet in January that has shoppers raving. The hazelnut ones still reign supreme in my eyes, and in the eyes of many members. One customer on Reddit described them as "fluffy, chewy, and delicious."
In another Reddit post, a Costco member shared a mostly empty package with the joking caption: "Do not buy." One commenter replied, "Thought about lawyering up and filing a suit for no warning label on this [because] hot d*** these are so good. I too blacked out and came back to an empty container." Another Redditor who deemed them amazing went on to say, "I will never buy them again because I can't control myself around them."
Get a 22-count package of Mini Beignet Filled with Chocolate Hazelnut at Costco for about $10 to $11.