Costco's 5 Best Breakfast Pastries By Far

When I go to Costco each week, I probably spend more time in the bakery than any other department. Whether scoping out Costco's best new bakery items or trying to decide which of my old favorites to buy, it's definitely my favorite section of the store. The breakfast pastries in particular are incredibly convenient and cost-effective when shopping for a party or large family. You can even freeze them if you don't think you'll finish the whole package.

When going to a brunch with friends or attending a breakfast meeting, you can always count on me to bring a selection of pastries that everyone will love. In choosing which ones to recommend here, I considered my personal experience as well as several online reviews. However, I didn't include my personal favorite, the Kirkland Signature Triple Chocolate Muffin, because it's not technically a breakfast pastry. Also, despite the fact that the classic croissant is one of Costco's most beloved bakery items of all time, you won't find it on this list since I prefer pastries that blend sweet and savory.

After years of sampling virtually everything the bakery has to offer (and seeing many beloved seasonal and limited-time treats come and go), I landed on five items that have proven to be true crowd pleasers. In fact, these are the five that I — and many other members — consider Costco's best breakfast pastries of all time. As these items garner so many compliments, I find myself returning to them again and again.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.