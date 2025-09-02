Costco's New Apple Strudels Get A Fall Twist, And Fans Can't Wait To Try Them

Between chatter that the muffins have gotten smaller to off-putting aesthetic problems with pastries, it seems like there is always buzz about the bakery at Costco. The wholesaler boasts bagels, croissants, cakes, pies, and an assortment of other pastries and baked goods, and the smell alone lures customers in. What captivates every time, though, are the offerings that rotate depending on the season, and the hottest new item that's already started rolling out is sure to be a fall favorite: Caramel Apple Strudel Bites.

These pastries come in a 12-pack container and are sold for around $9 for a package (although pricing can vary depending on the location). With a flaky, sugar-dusted outside, these bad boys are filled with a gooey caramel apple pie filling for the ultimate autumn vibes. So, will you be able to spot these at your local store? According to the administrative department at the Costco in East Lansing, Michigan, this seasonal sweet should pop up at all of the wholesale giant's stores. So, if you don't see them at your local Costco yet, you should be able to get your hands on them before the leaves fall.