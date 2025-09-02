Costco's New Apple Strudels Get A Fall Twist, And Fans Can't Wait To Try Them
Between chatter that the muffins have gotten smaller to off-putting aesthetic problems with pastries, it seems like there is always buzz about the bakery at Costco. The wholesaler boasts bagels, croissants, cakes, pies, and an assortment of other pastries and baked goods, and the smell alone lures customers in. What captivates every time, though, are the offerings that rotate depending on the season, and the hottest new item that's already started rolling out is sure to be a fall favorite: Caramel Apple Strudel Bites.
These pastries come in a 12-pack container and are sold for around $9 for a package (although pricing can vary depending on the location). With a flaky, sugar-dusted outside, these bad boys are filled with a gooey caramel apple pie filling for the ultimate autumn vibes. So, will you be able to spot these at your local store? According to the administrative department at the Costco in East Lansing, Michigan, this seasonal sweet should pop up at all of the wholesale giant's stores. So, if you don't see them at your local Costco yet, you should be able to get your hands on them before the leaves fall.
The best ways to enjoy them
Customers raving about Costco's Caramel Apple Strudel Bites on Reddit all suggest warming these up before digging in. Some say to use an air fryer (there are actually tons of Costco treats made better courtesy of the air fryer), while another user had success popping them in the microwave for 30 seconds with a slightly damp paper towel over them to make them softer and moister as you heat them up (genius). Just seeing the picture of these pastries, we daydream about the best ways to enjoy them.
We agree with Reddit: They should be eaten warm. But we're thinking beyond that, even. Munching on these alongside a warm pumpkin spice latte? Peak fall festivity. Placing these at the bottom of a bowl of vanilla ice cream with a caramel drizzle on top for some razzle dazzle? We're practically drooling at the thought. Enjoy them for breakfast, indulge in them for dessert — however you go about it, it's obvious that these are a must-try for fall.