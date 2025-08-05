Costco's New Pastries Have An Aesthetic Problem, According To Customers

The Costco bakery section is no joke — it has everything from cookies to cakes, not to mention the international Costco bakery items we desperately want to try in the U.S. If you have a sweet tooth, that section of the store has totally got you covered. The wholesaler also likes to drop seasonal baked goods, such as its (pretty basic) Valentine's Day cookies. The latest release from the Costco bakery is the Strawberry Rhubarb Pastry, which has some fans perplexed about its design. The pastry, going for $11.99 and coming in a nine-pack, has a lattice-like pattern on top, displaying big holes that are really putting some people off — mainly those with trypophobia.

If you didn't know, trypophobia is a strong dislike of hole-covered surfaces. Lots of small or large holes right next to each other can cause negative reactions and sensations in people who have this fear. One of the most well-known people with trypophobia is Kendall Jenner, and even though her famous family apparently loves Costco just as much as the rest of us, we're guessing she probably won't be picking up the new pastry — and neither will some other customers. The comments on social media are already ranging from surprised to triggered and disturbed. On the other end of the spectrum, though, people are confused by the existence of this phobia and don't really see an issue with the pastry's holey pattern at all.