Costco's 8 Absolute Best Snacks To Cook In Your Air Fryer

I don't know about you, but personally, I'm thoroughly convinced that no specialty kitchen appliance is a more ingenious invention than the air fryer. I'll admit to thinking it was gimmicky at first, but after hearing friends and family members swear about it, I knew I had to give it a shot. I wasn't prepared for it to be legitimately life-changing, but it really has revolutionized my culinary game — it's the perfect appliance for heating up quick bites without yielding the soggy effect a microwave can produce. Moreover, it can cook foods in half the time they'd take in the oven, and without emitting nearly as much heat (an important thing to consider during the middle of summer, in an AC-less Pacific Northwest home).

You can find me constantly using my air fryer to reheat pizza, cook chicken thighs, and even toast some sourdough slices. Most of all, though, the air fryer is an easy snack time solution. Many food producers over the years have recognized the modern ubiquity of the air fryer, and it's not uncommon nowadays to find air fryer instructions on snack packaging. Such is the case at Costco. Since satisfying sustenance is now available at the push of a button, I figured I'd use this as an opportunity to gather some of the best air fryer snacks available at Costco, based on how well they cooked in the air fryer, their overall flavor, and textural appeal.