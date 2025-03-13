12 Ways To Elevate Loaded Fries

Easy to make, guaranteed to satisfy, and equally perfect for sharing with friends or devouring by yourself in one sitting, loaded fries are a top-tier comfort food. This carb-loaded creation makes for an undeniably mouthwatering dinner, side dish, or snack, and it offers endless possibilities for customization, too.

With a bed of fries as a crunchy, savory base, the choice of toppings is very much open to interpretation, and easy to adapt depending on your taste or dietary requirements. Whilst it's a perfectly adequate option, there's no need to stick to the classic cheese-and-bacon option, when you can make things a whole lot more exciting. Pile your fries high with a medley of meats, cheeses, or veggies, smother them in your favorite sauces, or create a crowd-pleasing hybrid dish — shepherd's pie loaded fries, anyone? Or, if you want to experiment with global flavors, go for Mexican-style toppings. And don't assume that loaded fries can't serve as an indulgent dessert!

With so many ways to craft this beloved dish, you'll certainly never have to settle for boring. So, let's explore some of the tastiest upgrades out there to inspire your next fully loaded meal.