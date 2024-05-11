Try This Chef-Approved Toothpick Trick For Frying Taquitos

Have you ever tried to fry taquitos at home but ended up with a mess? The fillings come out, the tortillas gets soggy, or the taquitos are quite floppy — truly a bummer, but don't fret. Not only do we have the pro tip for crispy taquitos straight from the air fryer, but we also have a chef-approved toothpick trick for frying taquitos. Tasting Table spoke with vegan chef, author, and TV host Priyanka Naik about taquitos and how to fry them to perfection.

Naik stated, "I like to use a toothpick to hold the taquito together when frying and remove before serving." This tip ensures that your taquitos don't lose their form and that their fillings don't seep into the oil while frying. Additionally, a little preparation and planning are key. Naik explained, "I make the filling ahead of time, place it in the fridge to cool, and then roll my taquitos. You don't want to roll hot filling into a tortilla and then fry it immediately as it will break apart and may splatter in the hot oil." Hot filling tends to be wet, too, so chilling it in the fridge allows the solids in the filling to soak up liquid and sauces. You also probably don't want to work with piping-hot filling that can burn your hands. In case you need a filling idea, in the past, Naik told us the best meat alternative for vegan taquitos.