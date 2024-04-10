The Pro Tip For Crispy Taquitos Straight From The Air Fryer

If you're going to make homemade taquitos — and we highly recommend you do, seeing as they're super simple and will taste even more delicious than their frozen counterpart — then it's best to use your air fryer so you can avoid any deep frying. Trust us, the small rolled tacos will still get super crispy — especially if you use this pro tip.

In Tasting Table's recipe for air fryer chicken taquitos and avocado crema, created by recipe developer Joe Dillard, there's one important step to take after rolling the taquitos and before putting them in the air fryer: Spraying all sides of the taquitos with cooking spray. This step — along with turning the taquitos halfway through the cooking time — will ensure that the taquitos get evenly crispy on all sides. After about seven to nine minutes in the air fryer, you'll be happy to see that the taquitos have crisped up and are a nice golden brown color.