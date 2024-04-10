The Pro Tip For Crispy Taquitos Straight From The Air Fryer
If you're going to make homemade taquitos — and we highly recommend you do, seeing as they're super simple and will taste even more delicious than their frozen counterpart — then it's best to use your air fryer so you can avoid any deep frying. Trust us, the small rolled tacos will still get super crispy — especially if you use this pro tip.
In Tasting Table's recipe for air fryer chicken taquitos and avocado crema, created by recipe developer Joe Dillard, there's one important step to take after rolling the taquitos and before putting them in the air fryer: Spraying all sides of the taquitos with cooking spray. This step — along with turning the taquitos halfway through the cooking time — will ensure that the taquitos get evenly crispy on all sides. After about seven to nine minutes in the air fryer, you'll be happy to see that the taquitos have crisped up and are a nice golden brown color.
How to serve the crispy taquitos
After making sure that the homemade taquitos turn out extra crispy, it's time for the best part: Figuring out how you'd like to serve them. The Tasting Table recipe pairs them with an avocado crema, which is certainly delicious but far from the only option. If you're in the mood for avocado, but want something a little different from a crema, for example, you can choose to whip up a homemade guacamole instead. Or, to add extra cheesiness to the taquitos, there's always a smoky white queso dip.
You can also go the salsa route if you want to bring in some extra heat — you can opt for either a charred tomato salsa or creamy salsa verde. The taquitos will also pair well with a milder and fruitier salsa option, such as mango salsa or pineapple salsa. Or, maybe you want to combine one of the fruity salsas with one of the more traditional salsas to get the best of both worlds — it certainly doesn't hurt to have a few options within reach.