8 Most Beloved Costco Bakery Items Of All Time

Whether you need the best prepared foods to make mealtimes a little easier or you just want to stock up on affordable sweet treats, you can always rely on Costco for its range of delicious food items. There's a little bit of everything in those enormous warehouses — you could explore the whole building and still discover new items, even if you've been a member for decades. However, if there's one part of the retailer that we never fail to browse, it's the bakery. So, in honor of our favorite section, we set out to find the most beloved Costco bakery items... ever.

To compile the most adored Costco bakery items of all time — past and present — we scoured the internet, perusing customer reviews, food blogs, and old Tasting Table articles. We also took into account our own expansive expertise as long-term Costco members. There's a good chance that some of these treats are already on your list of personal favorites, and a few might be blasts from the past that you've been wishing would return. These are truly the best baked goods Costco has ever offered based on their flavor, versatility, and value.