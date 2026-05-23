The 15 Best Costco Sweets Under $15 Worth Grabbing
Costco is a great place to stock up on household items, fresh meats, and seasonal favorites, but it is also a great place to treat your sweet tooth. Regardless of cost and inflation, Americans are still keeping their pantries stocked with sugary goodies. In fact, the National Confectioners Association reported that we spent $55 billion on our sweet treats last year (with chocolate being our favorite, of course). So, it seems it's about time we start looking for the best deals on those items. And you don't have to look much further than Costco.
While it might seem a bit much to buy sweets from a bulk store if you don't have an upcoming occasion where they will all be consumed, that couldn't be further from the truth. Many of these sweets are individually wrapped or easily freezable, so that nothing goes to waste, and you are always prepared for when a sugar craving hits. We found 15 treats not to miss that are all under $15. So, prepare yourself for a new favorite bulk buy.
Kirkland Signature bluberries and cream muffins
Customers were not happy at the end of 2024 when the Costco bakery not only changed muffin flavors but also the size and quantities of its famous bakery item. But given some time, there are now new favorites to be had, like the blueberries and cream muffins, which come in an 8-count for $7.93. Unlike the regular blueberry flavor of the past, these new muffins have a creamy addition that fans are enjoying. One admirer declared them the best blueberry muffins they had eaten, while others echoed agreements with words like "yummy" and "delicious."
Kirkland Signature white cupcakes with white buttercream
Costco offers one of the best sheet cakes I have ever tasted. I actually served them at my wedding behind the scenes. But when you don't have an occasion that calls for a full cake, these Kirkland Signature white cupcakes make for the perfect sweet bite. When asked which grocery store had the best cupcakes, Redditors sprang into action, advising these tiny confections with statements like "Delightfully good" and "Freaking phenomenal." And we don't disagree. The cake is moist, and the buttercream icing just can't be beat. Grab a 12-pack for $10.20 and create something worth celebrating.
Kirkland Signature soft & chewy chocolate chip granola bars
In 2025, we named these Kirkland Signature soft & chewy chocolate chip granola bars on our list of the best affordable back-to-school snacks. It's hard to beat 64 bars for $12.59. But customers aren't sacrificing flavor with this deal. Reviews hail the rewards these sweet bars bring as snacks during or after school, thrown in the lunch box or a purse (because adults like them too); these bars are the perfect size to satisfy any sweet tooth. One reviewer went so far as to say, "These are the best ones out there, bar none."
Kirkland Signature lemon blueberry loaf
This lemon blueberry loaf cake has made an appearance at many gatherings and generally disappears before the company. The lemon is perfectly balanced with the blueberry, and the moistness of the cake, fruit, and icing makes it almost melt in the mouth. Reviewers warn that they have to avoid buying this $10.20 temptation with every Costco visit because of how easy it is to eat alone. One Redditor admitted, "I can't buy it again after I ate half a loaf in one day."
Biscoff cookies
Lotus Bakeries in Belgium is family-owned and has been cranking out Biscoff cookies (biscuits, depending on who you ask) since 1932. Americans have finally caught on to these simply spiced coffee companions, and in 2024 they became the fastest-growing biscuit brand in the country. Delicious on their own, Biscoff's have become popular in social media recipes. And with over 2,500 5-star reviews on Costco alone, it's no wonder these cookies are flying off the shelves at only $9.07 for over 35 ounces.
Undercover chocolate dark chocolate quinoa crisps
When you take into account the popularity of Dubai chocolate, it's easy to see how dark chocolate-covered quinoa could become a sweet treat. Give the treat a try with the Undercover Chocolate Quinoa Crisps, available at Costco in a 15.3-ounce bag for only $12.02. One online reviewer cautions, "You'll inhale the whole package on the drive home if you're not careful. Excellent crispy texture and exceptional chocolate flavor." And others are quick to back that statement up with descriptions like "outstanding" and "delicious."
Snack Factory dark chocolate crunch pretzel crisps
Snack Factory makes a great pretzel chip for dipping, but with its dark chocolate crunch pretzel, it's been pre-dipped for you. And under that layer of rich dark chocolate, you are going to get a snappy bit of salty bread that takes all the flavors to a whole new level. One reviewer openly admitted to finishing the bag with her three children before they got home. So at $12.47 for a whopping 22 ounces, you might want to get two bags.
Ferris Nut Co. roasted & salted cherries berries & nuts with dark chocolate
Ferris roasted & salted cherries berries & nuts with dark chocolate is a flavor-packed trail mix that comes from a family-owned business in Michigan and is thankfully carried by Costco. Chock-full of Michigan cherries, tart cranberries, dark chocolate, toasted pecans, roasted almonds, and roasted cashews, it's a blend that reviewers say is addictive and hard to put down. "The mixture of ingredients is delicious," says one reviewer. "I try not to run out; it is so good!" Lucky for us, a 28-ounce bag is only $14.52 at Costco.
Kirkland Signature cranberry walnut round bread
Lovers of this sweet and savory Kirkland Signature cranberry walnut bread are sharing tips and tricks on how to keep it around for every day. They freeze it! Apparently slicing this bread, putting it in the freezer, and just taking out the slices when you want them ensures you never run out. Tipsters say to warm it up and slather it with butter. Some reviewers have it as a dessert, while others serve it at every meal, or have it as a sugary snack. And for only $9.07, you're sure to get your money's worth.
Bequet caramel with Celtic sea salt
Bequet caramels with Celtic sea salt are a decadent indulgence we highly advise giving in to. One bag costs $14.74with same-day delivery from Costco, or you can get three bags (126 caramels) with 2-day shipping for only $44.99. And it's worth it! Online, these creamy candies have over 200 5-star reviews, with many stating these are the best caramels they've ever had and numerous accounts of melt-in-the-mouth satisfaction. You may start with just the one bag, but it probably won't stop there.
Broderick salted caramel crispy milk chocolate bars
Belgian chocolate, crispy rice puffs, and salted caramel are all brought together to give us Broderick's caramel crispy bar, which is handmade in Ireland. Thankfully, Costco offers us bags of 20 individually wrapped portions for only $10.88 here in the States. "Taste absolutely amazing," declared one reviewer from across the pond. "Could eat them all in one sitting." Sweet, salty, rich, and easy to pop in the mouth, these international chocolates are something you have to try.
Gen Bake old fashioned lemon donut bites
These old-fashioned lemon-flavored cake donuts from Gen Bake are delightfully cakey with a silky, creamy icing that pairs perfectly with the slight tart lemon zing that comes through in every bite. And these donut bites actually take a couple; they are so big! Costcowins on Instagram agrees, saying, "Gen Bake Lemon Old Fashioned Donut Bites are giving everything right now, and I cannot stop thinking about them." You get a huge 32-ounce portion for only $9.07 and many reviewers can almost guarantee you'll enjoy every lemony bite.
Kirkland Signature caramel apple strudel bites
During the fall of 2025, these Kirkland Signature caramel apple strudel bites caught our attention, and we had to try them. These bites give "ultimate autumn vibes." A 12-count of these bakery goodies will cost you around $9, and reviewers say they give a lot of bang for the buck. These gooey, apple-filled pastries are quite filling and make for the perfect dessert. Some advise heating them in the microwave for a few seconds to get a fresh-from-the-oven taste. while others simply pluck them straight from the container. Either way, tasty.
Two-Bite brownies
These Two-Bite brownies may look plain; however, the taste is anything but. There are crispy edges like you would get from pan brownies in every bite. Slightly dense and cakey, these brownies carry a homemade aesthetic that is nearly impossible to resist. Fans agree, with many ranking them higher than the Kirkland bakery brownie bites. Best of all, reviewers say that they freeze exceptionally well, so not one single morsel will go to waste. Only $10.99 for 48 bites — there's more than plenty to share or keep to yourself. No one will blame you.
Costco food court double chocolate chunk cookie
Of course, all the sweet goodies worth grabbing aren't in the store itself, but just beyond the registers in the Costco food court. While the hot dog and soda meal is hard to outdo, the double chocolate chunk cookie offers plenty of competition. At $2.49, we consider this cookie to be the second-best item the food court has to offer. And reviewers agree and suggest pairing the hot, gooey cookie with your favorite ice cream. Luckily, the food court has that too.