The 15 Best Costco Sweets Under $15 Worth Grabbing

Costco is a great place to stock up on household items, fresh meats, and seasonal favorites, but it is also a great place to treat your sweet tooth. Regardless of cost and inflation, Americans are still keeping their pantries stocked with sugary goodies. In fact, the National Confectioners Association reported that we spent $55 billion on our sweet treats last year (with chocolate being our favorite, of course). So, it seems it's about time we start looking for the best deals on those items. And you don't have to look much further than Costco.

While it might seem a bit much to buy sweets from a bulk store if you don't have an upcoming occasion where they will all be consumed, that couldn't be further from the truth. Many of these sweets are individually wrapped or easily freezable, so that nothing goes to waste, and you are always prepared for when a sugar craving hits. We found 15 treats not to miss that are all under $15. So, prepare yourself for a new favorite bulk buy.