14 Affordable Back-To-School Snacks From Costco

Going back to school brings up different feelings for everyone involved. There can be excitement over that first-day outfit and reuniting with friends who haven't been seen in months. Many times, there is a frenzied rush to get all the supplies together, coordinate rides, and locate bus stops. There can be disappointment about the lazy days of summer coming to a close and going back to a school routine. And secretly, for many, joy that the kids will once again be out of the house.

Regardless of where you land in the back-to-school emotional roller coaster, one stop is inevitable for us all. Those early mornings and long days are going to bring on hunger. There's no more just grabbing something out of the fridge or scouring the cabinets for something to satisfy anytime cravings. For the most part, you're going to have to be prepared for when that hunger hits. So, snacks are one back-to-school necessity that cannot be skimped on.

From tots to teens, I scoured Costco for the tastiest and most affordable snacks I could find. I went looking for something to keep kiddos' energy up through the school day to satisfy that after-school/before-dinner nosh that is unavoidable. Keeping prices in mind, full bellies on target, and avoiding too much stress on the wallet, here are the greatest hits I think will please the whole family.