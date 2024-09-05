8 Quaker Oats Chewy Granola Bars Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

There's a good reason it seems like Quaker's granola bars have been around for a while. These bars have been on shelves and finding their way into school lunch boxes since 1981. That means this lunchtime staple is over 40 years old, and millennials like this author have never known a time without Quaker's granola bars.

Today, the lineup includes chocolate chip, peanut butter and chocolate chips, s'mores, dark chocolate chunk, strawberry or blueberry yogurt, and two dipped flavors in chocolate chip or peanut butter. My family has long stuck with the chocolate chip variety, but I've always wondered if there's a better flavor out there. After sampling each available option, I can say with absolute certainty that Quaker's chewy granola bar line has some real delights, and it doesn't stop at chocolate chips. In my overall ranking, I give high marks to bars that have a balanced flavor and texture that is chewy but not overly so.