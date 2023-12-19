Everything You Need To Know About The Quaker Oats Recall

Quaker Oats is issuing a massive recall of dozens of products due to possible salmonella contamination, according to a statement from the company shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA). The products the company is recalling were distributed in all 50 states, as well as Puerto Rico, Guam, and Saipan, and were sold in Walmart, Target, Sam's Club, and other large grocery chains. Salmonella is a dangerous disease that can have serious symptoms so you should be as cautious as possible and dispose of any purchased products, but at the time of the announcement, Quaker said no illnesses had been recorded.

The recall is mostly affecting Quaker Oats granola products, and you can check the full list of items being recalled on a PDF posted online by the company. The largest group is granola bars, including many chewy variations, chocolate-covered Chewy Dipps, some seasonal products, and mini granola bars. It also extends to many Quaker granola cereals with some flavors of Puffed Granola, Protein Granola, and the standard Simply Granola being recalled. Importantly, some of the recalled granola bars are also found in Quaker and Frito-lay varieties and snack packs with other items, not just as a stand-alone product. The company says anyone with additional questions can call its hotline at 1-800-492-9322 on weekdays between 9 and 4:30 CST, or visit their official website.