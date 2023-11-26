Recalled Cantaloupe Linked To The Deaths Of 2 People

If you think you had any of the potentially infected cantaloupe in your kitchen, carefully wash and sanitize your refrigerator and any food surfaces the melon may have been in contact with. Melons are grown close to the ground and can pick up harmful bacteria from the soil and fertilizers used in the field, so they should always be washed before cutting. Cantaloupes in particular are very difficult to clean because of their textured outside skin — careful scrubbing with soap and water can help reduce but not eliminate any bacteria, and that bacteria can be carried onto the edible flesh of the melon during cutting. Because bacteria grow quickly at room temperature, always throw away cut melon when it's been at room temperature for 2 hours to help prevent illness.

Salmonella symptoms can start from six hours to six days after exposure, making it difficult to know the source of an illness. The infection can cause mild to severe gastrointestinal symptoms; if you think you may have been exposed, contact your healthcare provider.