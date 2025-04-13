Chips Ahoy! Cookies, Ranked Worst To Best

Just about everyone loves chocolate chip cookies baked from scratch. But making homemade cookies on a regular basis can be time-consuming — after all, you probably don't want to come home from a busy day of work just to spend an hour or more making a batch of cookies when you're tired and just want to rest. That's when store-bought cookies can come in handy. They may not be quite as delicious as fresh, but they'll still sate your sweet tooth and offer you something sugary to snack on when you're having a cookie craving. And although there are a ton of different cookie brands to choose from out there, Chips Ahoy may be one of the most recognizable.

Chips Ahoy cookies are seemingly everywhere, and the company boasts quite a lot of different flavors. But which of these flavors taste best, and which might you want to stay away from? I tasted my way through 10 different Chips Ahoy flavors to deliver the info you need to make the best possible grocery shopping decision. I considered texture and overall flavor, prizing less-crumbly cookies and those with a more concentrated, chocolatey flavor profile. Try some of these cookies out for yourself to see where your favorites lie on this list. And who knows? You might just find a new favorite in the process.