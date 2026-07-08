This Classic Pastry Is One Of Costco's Most Beloved Bakery Items Of All Time

Costco is known for some pretty iconic food court specialties, from chicken bakes and pizza slices to soft serve and giant hot dogs. But Costco bakery cranks out a long line of fresh and delicious pastries worth exploring. And one of Costco's most beloved bakery items of all time is the simple yet delicious butter croissant. Kirkland Signature's butter croissants come in a 12-count container for a mere $6.80, which comes out to around 57 cents per croissant.

Not only are they a bargain, but they're "absolutely delicious" according to Costco customers who took to Reddit to sing their praises. These ultra-buttery, soft, and fluffy croissants fly off the shelves. One Reddit user surmised, "I bet it's the fastest thing to sell after the rotisserie chickens." Customers don't pretend that Costco's croissants are Parisian-bakery worthy, but they do proclaim that they are better than other grocery store bakeries and even frozen brands like Pillsbury. Plus, many say that a stint in the oven or air fryer will crisp them up and transform their soft layers into more croissant-like flakes.

Redditors across multiple threads complimented how well the croissants freeze. Considering they come with a dozen to a package, many single or two-person households freeze the majority to enjoy over weeks. One Redditor stated, "They thaw pretty quickly, just like 20 min on the counter and then they're just as good as the day you bought them," while another Redditor said, "They even taste good straight from the freezer."