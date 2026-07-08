This Classic Pastry Is One Of Costco's Most Beloved Bakery Items Of All Time
Costco is known for some pretty iconic food court specialties, from chicken bakes and pizza slices to soft serve and giant hot dogs. But Costco bakery cranks out a long line of fresh and delicious pastries worth exploring. And one of Costco's most beloved bakery items of all time is the simple yet delicious butter croissant. Kirkland Signature's butter croissants come in a 12-count container for a mere $6.80, which comes out to around 57 cents per croissant.
Not only are they a bargain, but they're "absolutely delicious" according to Costco customers who took to Reddit to sing their praises. These ultra-buttery, soft, and fluffy croissants fly off the shelves. One Reddit user surmised, "I bet it's the fastest thing to sell after the rotisserie chickens." Customers don't pretend that Costco's croissants are Parisian-bakery worthy, but they do proclaim that they are better than other grocery store bakeries and even frozen brands like Pillsbury. Plus, many say that a stint in the oven or air fryer will crisp them up and transform their soft layers into more croissant-like flakes.
Redditors across multiple threads complimented how well the croissants freeze. Considering they come with a dozen to a package, many single or two-person households freeze the majority to enjoy over weeks. One Redditor stated, "They thaw pretty quickly, just like 20 min on the counter and then they're just as good as the day you bought them," while another Redditor said, "They even taste good straight from the freezer."
Customer suggestions for how to enjoy Costco's croissants
Not only did customers on Reddit gush about the taste and texture of Costco's beloved croissants, but they also had plenty of suggestions on how to garnish them or even transform them into a bona fide meal. Many suggestions incorporated other beloved Costco favorites like its famous rotisserie chicken. A Redditor said, "They pair really well with the rotisserie chicken. Chicken salad croissant sandos." You can try our recipe for this herbified shredded chicken salad or this apple pecan chicken salad recipe.
Vegetarians can make an egg salad croissant sandwich or add buffalo mozzarella, tomato slices, basil, and balsamic reduction for a caprese sandwich. Another Redditor recommended stuffing the croissants with spinach artichoke dip for a decadent appetizer. Swap crusty bread for croissants to build a fancy avocado toast with smashed avocado, a poached egg, microgreens, salt, and pepper. You could also trade sandwich bread for croissants to make an upgraded grilled cheese. One Redditor advises to "slice it in half, throw some thin slices of that Président brie on there, and put it in the air fryer until the brie is melting."
If you want to take these croissants in a sweet direction, another Redditor likes to transform the butter croissants into almond croissants, which you can do with the help of almond pastry cream and slivers of toasted almonds. Or, you can keep things simple by toasting croissant halves and applying spreads like Nutella, cream cheese, and fruit jam.