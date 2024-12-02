Costco Brings Back The Perfect Bakery Item For Holiday Parties

Cinnamon roll lovers, this one's for you. According to a fan photo posted to Reddit on Sunday, December 1, the Costco bakery has officially brought back its gooey cinnamon rolls for the holiday season. At a first glance, these tightly-packed rolls look like one giant cinnamon roll. But, six individual rolls are married under a single lush layer of cream cheese icing in a stuck-together format. As one commenter challenged, "It's [one roll] if you're brave enough." Fans shared their excitement over the product's return, with rave reviews like "The greatest cinnamon rolls in existence," "Best part of the year," and "That caramelized part on the bottom omggg."

The rolls come in an aluminum tin which doubles as an oven-safe pan for easy heating. Laura Lamb of the TikTok fan account @costcohotfinds posted a video sharing, "I heated mine up in the microwave for 20 seconds and these bites are so soft, doughy, and gooey that I needed a fork." The stuck-together format makes these rolls better suited to serving a small crowd than to serving one roll at a time — ideal for a quick dish-to-share at holiday gatherings all season long. Indeed, "all season" is as long as this fan-favorite bakery treat will be sticking (pun intended) around. Several Reddit foodies lamented the baked goods' limited availability, writing, "Why did they make them seasonal? Am I the only one who enjoyed them year round?"

