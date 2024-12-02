Costco Brings Back The Perfect Bakery Item For Holiday Parties
Cinnamon roll lovers, this one's for you. According to a fan photo posted to Reddit on Sunday, December 1, the Costco bakery has officially brought back its gooey cinnamon rolls for the holiday season. At a first glance, these tightly-packed rolls look like one giant cinnamon roll. But, six individual rolls are married under a single lush layer of cream cheese icing in a stuck-together format. As one commenter challenged, "It's [one roll] if you're brave enough." Fans shared their excitement over the product's return, with rave reviews like "The greatest cinnamon rolls in existence," "Best part of the year," and "That caramelized part on the bottom omggg."
The rolls come in an aluminum tin which doubles as an oven-safe pan for easy heating. Laura Lamb of the TikTok fan account @costcohotfinds posted a video sharing, "I heated mine up in the microwave for 20 seconds and these bites are so soft, doughy, and gooey that I needed a fork." The stuck-together format makes these rolls better suited to serving a small crowd than to serving one roll at a time — ideal for a quick dish-to-share at holiday gatherings all season long. Indeed, "all season" is as long as this fan-favorite bakery treat will be sticking (pun intended) around. Several Reddit foodies lamented the baked goods' limited availability, writing, "Why did they make them seasonal? Am I the only one who enjoyed them year round?"
Six-pack of big, gooey cinnamon rolls replaces the 12-pack of smaller rolls
The recent Reddit photo didn't include a price tag, but last year the 28-ounce six-pack of cinnamon rolls ran for $12.99. Prior to the 2023 holiday season, some Costco warehouse locations were also selling smaller bakery cinnamon rolls in a pull-apart format ($6.99 for 12 individual buns, also 28 ounces per tray), similar to cinnamon rolls meet monkey bread. Now, these six physically larger rolls feature a more traditional spiraled shape.
According to some sources, the 12-pack trays will be retired this year in favor of the six-packs of larger rolls. Cost-wise, that shakes out to $0.58 per mini cinnamon roll, versus $2.17 for a roll twice as large. However, multiple Reddit comments compared Costco's bigger cinnamon rolls to the ones sold at Cinnabon, which cost a much steeper $5.49 each at a New York location. Plus, grabbing a package from Costco is still way easier than baking a batch of large, gooey cinnamon rolls at home. The biggest challenge to foodies here will be figuring out where one roll starts and another ends (challenge accepted). To take these bad boys to the next level, fans can pop 'em in the oven for a few minutes and serve with coffee for zero-prep day-after-Christmas breakfast, when lingering holiday guests are still sleeping over.