Pear And Gouda Grilled Cheese Recipe

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When you're in a lunch rut, there's nothing like a new and exciting sandwich combination to switch things up, and this pear and gouda grilled cheese sandwich is the ticket. This is the type of sandwich that goes beyond a fancy grilled cheese and reaches into elevated French cafe status. Sweet and juicy pear slices pair beautifully with creamy melted Gouda, while jammy caramelized onions add lots of rich, buttery depth. Fresh thyme provides a bit of earthy savoriness, and grainy mustard adds just the right tangy kick to cut through all the richness. Everything comes together between thick slices of sourdough, resulting in one hefty grilled cheese that is sophisticated yet relatively simple to pull off.

The caramelized onions are the most time-intensive part of this recipe, but once those are ready to go, the rest of the sandwich assembly goes pretty quick. Even better yet, you could prep the caramelized onions ahead of time to make things a little easier. When it comes to serving, sometimes I like to cut the grilled cheese into quarters and use sandwich picks to neatly hold each section together, which is especially a great option if you're going for more of an appetizer vibe.