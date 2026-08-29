Vintage Sour Cream Raisin Pie Recipe

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As someone who has made a lot of pies (and desserts in general) over the years, I've never been more pleasantly surprised by a dessert than I was with this sour cream raisin pie. Creamy, indulgent, nicely balanced, and undeniably tasty, it's exactly the kind of vintage pie I wouldn't have necessarily made without prompting, but one I'm so happy I did ultimately whip up.

I'll be the first to admit that a name like sour cream raisin pie doesn't exactly instill a lot of confidence in terms of how the flavor might turn out. You may naturally wonder if it will be too sweet, sour or tart, savory-leaning from the sour cream, or just not necessarily the kind of dessert that would win over a crowd. But this gem has a rich, custardy filling with pops of sweet raisins throughout, for a kind of mashup between a luscious pudding and rum raisin ice cream. The sour cream adds just the right touch of richness and a slight tanginess, but it ultimately blends seamlessly with the sweeter elements, so you don't have to worry about this pie tasting too much like sour cream. A crown of meringue acts as the final elegant topping for this pie, resulting in a nostalgic, comforting, and surprisingly sophisticated dessert that serves as a reminder to not judge a pie by its name.