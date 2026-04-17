Old-Fashioned Sugar Cream Pie Recipe
Old-fashioned sugar cream pie is a true vintage classic – beloved for being simple, comforting, and completely satisfying. Typically associated with Midwestern baking, this custardy pie is proof that a handful of pantry staples can come together to create something incredibly rich and sophisticated. With a buttery, flaky homemade crust that contrasts the creamy filling, it strikes the perfect balance between humble and indulgent.
As opposed to other types of custard pies, sugar cream pie doesn't include any eggs. Instead, it relies on flour (or starch) to thicken it to a sliceable texture. Vanilla and salt round out the flavor profile. For a fun twist, we took things up a notch by bruléeing the pie with a blowtorch to finish — giving it a crackly, sugary top similar to crème brûlée. Whether you choose to brulée it or not, or to serve it with fresh berries or plain, it's a nostalgic and delicious dessert that's just as fitting for a holiday table as it is for a standard weeknight dessert.
Gather the ingredients for old-fashioned sugar cream pie
This pie keeps things simple, with a short ingredient list of items you probably already (or at least mostly) have on hand. The base is a homemade pie crust, although you can easily swap it for a store-bought pie crust if preferred. To make this at-home version, flour, sugar, salt, and cold butter are brought together by hand. The butter is broken down into small bits, with cold water added to bind the dough together. Not a fan of making pie dough by hand? Call in your food processor for an even faster version.
The filling itself is made with the base of a roux — a combination of butter and flour cooked together to create a thickening agent for the pie. Whole milk and cream are added in, with granulated sugar to sweeten it, vanilla bean paste or extract for extra depth, and kosher salt to enhance the sweet, creamy flavors.
For an optional finishing touch, a layer of raw or granulated sugar can be sprinkled over the top after the pie cools, then bruléed with a blowtorch or under the broiler to create a crunchy, caramelized top. Serve with berries and a dusting of confectioners' sugar for a final flourish.
Step 1: Prepare the pie crust
To prepare the pie crust, in a medium bowl, stir to combine the flour, sugar, and salt.
Step 2: Add butter
Add the cubed butter and mix, using your fingertips or a pastry cutter, until only pea-sized bits of butter remain.
Step 3: Add water
Add 2 tablespoons of water and toss lightly to combine. Add additional water, 1 tablespoon at a time, just until the dough holds together when clumped.
Step 4: Form a disk
Form the dough into a flat disk. Optional: Wrap and chill for 30 minutes.
Step 5: Roll out the dough
Roll out the dough on a lightly floured surface to ⅛-inch thickness.
Step 6: Transfer to a pie plate
Transfer the dough to a pie plate, then trim and crimp as desired.
Step 7: Chill the crust
Chill the dough while the oven preheats.
Step 8: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 9: Fill with weights
Once the oven is preheated, place the pie crust onto a baking sheet, line it with foil, and fill halfway up with pie weights or dried beans.
Step 10: Bake the crust
Bake for 25-30 minutes or until the crust is opaque and set.
Step 11: Prepare the filling
In the meantime, to prepare the filling, melt the butter in a saucepan.
Step 12: Add the flour
Add the flour and ¼ cup milk. Cook for 1 minute, whisking constantly.
Step 13: Whisk in the milk and cream
Slowly whisk in the remaining ¾ milk and the heavy cream.
Step 14: Cook until thickened
Whisk in the sugar, vanilla, and salt and continue to cook, whisking often, until the mixture is thickened and coats the back of a spoon. Set aside.
Step 15: Pour in the filling
When the pie crust is ready, remove the weights and foil and pour the filling into the crust (strain first if desired).
Step 16: Bake until set
Bake on the lower oven rack for an additional 25-30 minutes or until the center is only slightly jiggly.
Step 17: Cool and torch if desired
Cool to room temperature. Top with raw or granulated sugar and caramelize with a blowtorch before serving, if desired.
Step 18: Serve the pie
Serve with berries and dust with confectioner's sugar, if desired.
What pairs well with sugar cream pie?
Old-Fashioned Sugar Cream Pie Recipe
Old-fashioned sugar cream pie is a beloved classic for a reason, with a flaky, buttery crust and velvety custard coming together in an elegantly simple dessert.
Ingredients
- For the pie crust
- 1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour, plus additional for rolling
- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ cup unsalted butter, cold, cubed
- For the filling
- ¼ cup unsalted butter
- ⅔ cup all-purpose flour
- 1 cup whole milk, divided
- 1 pint heavy cream
- 1 ¼ cups granulated sugar
- 2 teaspoons vanilla bean paste or extract
- ¾ teaspoon kosher salt
Optional Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons raw or granulated sugar, for bruleeing
- Confectioner’s sugar, for dusting
- Fresh berries, for serving
Directions
- To prepare the pie crust, in a medium bowl, stir to combine the flour, sugar, and salt.
- Add the cubed butter and mix, using your fingertips or a pastry cutter, until only pea-sized bits of butter remain.
- Add 2 tablespoons of water and toss lightly to combine. Add additional water, 1 tablespoon at a time, just until the dough holds together when clumped.
- Form the dough into a flat disk. Optional: Wrap and chill for 30 minutes.
- Roll out the dough on a lightly floured surface to ⅛-inch thickness.
- Transfer the dough to a pie plate, then trim and crimp as desired.
- Chill the dough while the oven preheats.
- Preheat the oven to 375 F.
- Once the oven is preheated, place the pie crust onto a baking sheet, line it with foil, and fill halfway up with pie weights or dried beans.
- Bake for 25-30 minutes or until the crust is opaque and set.
- In the meantime, to prepare the filling, melt the butter in a saucepan.
- Add the flour and ¼ cup milk. Cook for 1 minute, whisking constantly.
- Slowly whisk in the remaining ¾ milk and the heavy cream.
- Whisk in the sugar, vanilla, and salt and continue to cook, whisking often, until the mixture is thickened and coats the back of a spoon. Set aside.
- When the pie crust is ready, remove the weights and foil and pour the filling into the crust (strain first if desired).
- Bake on the lower oven rack for an additional 25-30 minutes or until the center is only slightly jiggly.
- Cool to room temperature. Top with raw or granulated sugar and caramelize with a blowtorch before serving, if desired.
- Serve with berries and dust with confectioner’s sugar, if desired.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|495
|Total Fat
|32.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|20.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.6 g
|Cholesterol
|92.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|48.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.7 g
|Total Sugars
|30.2 g
|Sodium
|304.2 mg
|Protein
|4.9 g
How do I store sugar cream pie?
Sugar cream pie stores well, making it a great make-ahead dessert for large gatherings or special occasions. Once the pie has cooled (before the optional bruléeing step), cover and refrigerate it for up to four days. While it will last this long in the fridge, the sooner you enjoy it, the better for the most optimal flavor and texture.
Once the bruléed top is added, the pie will still have the same shelf life, but the topping will soften and moisten as it sits, eventually pooling a bit over the surface. If you're making it ahead, you might want to wait to brulée until just before serving for the freshest presentation and best texture, though the flavor will still be good.
Enjoy this pie straight from the fridge, or let it stand at room temperature for 30 minutes to soften slightly. Freezing isn't recommended, since the filling can become slightly grainy after thawing, but you can go ahead and freeze a few leftover slices if you don't mind a subtle change in texture.
What is the history of sugar cream pie?
Sugar cream pie has deep roots in Midwestern baking — particularly in Indiana, where it's known as "Hoosier pie." It's been a staple dessert in the area since the early 19th century, when Quakers, Shakers, and Amish people who lived in the region popularized simple, practical baked goods made from pantry staples. With ingredients like flour, sugar, butter, and dairy readily available, sugar cream pie was an affordable dessert that was easy to prepare. It didn't require fresh fruit, eggs, or other specialty items, making it a reliable option for something sweet to eat even when ingredients were limited.
Because of this, sugar cream pie is considered a type of "desperation pie" — a kind of pie made without any specialty items. Recipes like this became even more important during periods like the Great Depression, when home cooks needed to stretch what they had to make something special for their families. Today, you'll find variations for this pie that incorporate items like brown sugar, spices, or even coconut for a modern twist on the classic.