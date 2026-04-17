Old-Fashioned Sugar Cream Pie Recipe

This pie keeps things simple, with a short ingredient list of items you probably already (or at least mostly) have on hand. The base is a homemade pie crust, although you can easily swap it for a store-bought pie crust if preferred. To make this at-home version, flour, sugar, salt, and cold butter are brought together by hand. The butter is broken down into small bits, with cold water added to bind the dough together. Not a fan of making pie dough by hand? Call in your food processor for an even faster version.

The filling itself is made with the base of a roux — a combination of butter and flour cooked together to create a thickening agent for the pie. Whole milk and cream are added in, with granulated sugar to sweeten it, vanilla bean paste or extract for extra depth, and kosher salt to enhance the sweet, creamy flavors.

For an optional finishing touch, a layer of raw or granulated sugar can be sprinkled over the top after the pie cools, then bruléed with a blowtorch or under the broiler to create a crunchy, caramelized top. Serve with berries and a dusting of confectioners' sugar for a final flourish.