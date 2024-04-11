Cream Vs Whole Milk: Which Makes The Better Crème Brûlée?

I chose to use a recipe that called for a water bath because it generates moisture in the oven for a gentle, even bake. This is important because it ensures the custard doesn't try out. I also wanted a recipe that was easy to follow and didn't overcomplicate things.

Sourcing out the ingredients for this recipe was relatively easy since almost all of them were pantry and fridge staples that I had on hand. But one ingredient that many home cooks might not already have is vanilla beans. While they can be found in the spice section at most grocery stores, they can be pricey and tend to only come with one or two pods per jar. If you want to make a crème brûlée at home but aren't open to spending much on this particular ingredient, you can swap in vanilla extract or paste instead. But to keep this recipe consistent, I stuck with the pods.

As with so many French desserts, the devil is in the details. The most challenging step in making crème brûlée isn't wielding the torch — it's combining the hot milk with the eggs without causing the mixture to scramble. I added the hot liquid a little at a time to the yolks and whisked it constantly to ensure it didn't heat up too quickly and transform into an omelet. This resulted in smooth custard across all of the batches.