Classic Raisin Pie Recipe
If you have a sweet tooth, you might agree that any time is the right time for pie. The dessert has a never-ending range of fillings, from freshly picked ripe fruits to creamy custards: and this doesn't even take into account the world of savory pies. From traditional treats to novel combinations, there's a sweet or savory pie for everyone out there. Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone brings us this classic raisin pie, an old-fashioned recipe that highlights the dried fruit front and center.
"I feel like raisins get a bad reputation, people don't usually seek them out," she comments, admitting that even she was hesitant about making a raisin-filled pie at first. But she assures us that, "This pie is actually really delicious, and also very easy to make." Morone even claims that people who aren't fans of raisins should give it a chance. "The crust is flaky and buttery, and the filling is sweet and nicely spiced," a description that should make any uncertainty dissipate. While a slice of pie sits well by itself, Morone suggests pairing it with whipped cream or ice cream for an extra sweet touch, or a warm cup of tea or coffee to complete the treat.
Gather the ingredients for this classic raisin pie
For the pie crust, you'll need all-purpose flour, sugar, salt, unsalted butter (cubed), and full-fat sour cream. Morone explains that one version of this pie recipe calls for a custard and raisin filling that includes sour cream. "I wanted to still get a bit of sour cream flavor in this pie without making a custard, so I put it in the crust," she says and notes that sour cream improves the flavor and flakiness of pie crust.
For the filling, you'll need raisins of course. Morone uses California raisins but comments that any type will work. Next, get water, light brown sugar, granulated sugar, cornstarch, ground cinnamon, ground nutmeg, salt, red wine vinegar, and unsalted butter.
Step 1: Combine the dry ingredients
Place flour, sugar, and salt into the bowl of a food processor, and pulse a few times until combined.
Step 2: Add butter
Add the cubed butter and pulse the mixture until it resembles coarse sand.
Step 3: Mix in sour cream
Add the sour cream and pulse until a crumbly dough forms.
Step 4: Gather the dough
Transfer the dough to a clean work surface and gather the dough into a ball.
Step 5: Flatten and chill the dough
Take ⅔ of the dough, flatten it into a disc, and wrap it in plastic wrap. Do the same with the remaining ⅓ of the dough. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
Step 6: Boil the raisins
Meanwhile, add the raisins and ⅔ cup of water to a saucepan. Bring to a boil and heat over medium heat for 5 minutes.
Step 7: Combine the sugar and spices
In a medium bowl combine the brown sugar, granulated sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt.
Step 8: Add the water
Whisk in the remaining 1⅓ cups water until smooth.
Step 9: Combine the sugar and raisins
Pour the sugar mixture into the pan with the raisins.
Step 10: Boil and simmer the raisins
Bring to a boil and then simmer for about 3 minutes, until the liquid thickens.
Step 11: Add vinegar and butter
Add the red wine vinegar and butter and heat until the butter is melted, then remove the pan from the heat and let cool.
Step 12: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 13: Roll out the dough
Roll out the larger portion of dough until it is slightly larger than your pie pan.
Step 14: Place the dough in the pan
Place the dough into the bottom of a deep 9-inch pie pan.
Step 15: Add the raisins
Pour the raisin filling into the crust.
Step 16: Roll the remaining crust
Roll out the remaining pie dough to fit the top of the pie pan.
Step 17: Top the pie
Place the dough over the top of the pie pan. Pinch the edges together to seal.
Step 18: Cut slits in the top
Cut slits into the top of the pie crust to allow steam to escape.
Step 19: Bake the pie
Bake the pie in the preheated oven for 40-45 minutes, until the crust is golden brown.
Step 20: Cool the pie
Remove from the oven and let cool completely.
Step 21: Cut and serve the pie
Cut the cooled pie and serve.
Classic Raisin Pie Recipe
This old-fashioned dessert that was once called a "funeral pie" has a rich, subtly-spiced raisin filling and a buttery, flaky double crust made with sour cream.
Ingredients
- For the crust
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons sugar
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup unsalted butter, cubed
- ½ cup full fat sour cream
- For the filling
- 2 ½ cups raisins
- 2 cups water, divided
- ½ cup packed light brown sugar
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 3 tablespoons cornstarch
- 1 ½ teaspoons ground cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
Directions
- Place flour, sugar, and salt into the bowl of a food processor, and pulse a few times until combined.
- Add the cubed butter and pulse the mixture until it resembles coarse sand.
- Add the sour cream and pulse until a crumbly dough forms.
- Transfer the dough to a clean work surface and gather the dough into a ball.
- Take ⅔ of the dough, flatten it into a disc, and wrap it in plastic wrap. Do the same with the remaining ⅓ of the dough. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
- Meanwhile, add the raisins and ⅔ cup of water to a saucepan. Bring to a boil and heat over medium heat for 5 minutes.
- In a medium bowl combine the brown sugar, granulated sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt.
- Whisk in the remaining 1⅓ cups water until smooth.
- Pour the sugar mixture into the pan with the raisins.
- Bring to a boil and then simmer for about 3 minutes, until the liquid thickens.
- Add the red wine vinegar and butter and heat until the butter is melted, then remove the pan from the heat and let cool.
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Roll out the larger portion of dough until it is slightly larger than your pie pan.
- Place the dough into the bottom of a deep 9-inch pie pan.
- Pour the raisin filling into the crust.
- Roll out the remaining pie dough to fit the top of the pie pan.
- Place the dough over the top of the pie pan. Pinch the edges together to seal.
- Cut slits into the top of the pie crust to allow steam to escape.
- Bake the pie in the preheated oven for 40-45 minutes, until the crust is golden brown.
- Remove from the oven and let cool completely.
- Cut the cooled pie and serve.
What is the history of raisin pie?
A pie featuring primarily dried fruit is distinct from most modern recipes for fruit pies that highlight fresh, in-season fruit. Morone explains the origins of this dessert and notes, "Traditionally, raisin pies were an Amish dish served mainly at funerals, so they were called 'funeral pies.'" The pie's roots lie in Pennsylvania Dutch country and go back at least as far as the 1800s, when friends and neighbors would bake the pies as part of a funeral feast.
Using raisins as the main ingredient for the occasion was convenient because most people had the dried fruit on hand year-round, as it didn't need to be refrigerated. This meant that the dessert could be whipped up quickly with pantry staples. Additionally, because raisins are already preserved, the sweet filling keeps well and can last for three days at room temperature. In the days before refrigeration, this meant that the pie could be baked a couple of days before a funeral while other preparations were being finalized.
"Eventually it also became a pie that was served at all kinds of occasions," Morone says. It's no wonder that this highly adaptable old-fashioned dessert, with a rich, subtly-spiced filling and a flavor profile not unlike a festive mince pie, is now enjoyed on any occasion.
How can I customize this raisin pie?
This sweet raisin pie certainly showcases raisins, but it's also a delicious formula to experiment with. Morone notes, "The main way to change up this pie is in the fillings. Instead of all raisins you could mix in other fruits, like apples or berries," she says and adds, "You could also use different dried fruit, like dried cranberries or apricots." Cranberries and apricots would add a nice tartness to the sweet and lightly spiced raisin base and would complement the tang of sour cream in the crust.
Meanwhile, if you want to branch out, Morone suggests, "You can also include some chopped nuts of your choice, like walnuts, for a nice additional texture to this pie." Sliced almonds, pecans, pine nuts, or pistachios would also be delicious. Be sure to chop them into small pieces so they blend in nicely with the filling. You could also tweak the spices in the raisin mixture, and add a hint of cloves, allspice, or ginger. A little orange or lemon zest would give the pie a citrusy zing.
Though most recipes for raisin pie are double-crusted, you'll also find some that call for a lattice crust or no top crust at all, so those are options if you're looking for a lighter pie. And if you want to keep your customization traditional, you could add a layer of sour cream-based custard to the pie.