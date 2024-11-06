Classic Raisin Pie Recipe

If you have a sweet tooth, you might agree that any time is the right time for pie. The dessert has a never-ending range of fillings, from freshly picked ripe fruits to creamy custards: and this doesn't even take into account the world of savory pies. From traditional treats to novel combinations, there's a sweet or savory pie for everyone out there. Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone brings us this classic raisin pie, an old-fashioned recipe that highlights the dried fruit front and center.

"I feel like raisins get a bad reputation, people don't usually seek them out," she comments, admitting that even she was hesitant about making a raisin-filled pie at first. But she assures us that, "This pie is actually really delicious, and also very easy to make." Morone even claims that people who aren't fans of raisins should give it a chance. "The crust is flaky and buttery, and the filling is sweet and nicely spiced," a description that should make any uncertainty dissipate. While a slice of pie sits well by itself, Morone suggests pairing it with whipped cream or ice cream for an extra sweet touch, or a warm cup of tea or coffee to complete the treat.