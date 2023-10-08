The Easier Method For Weaving A Picture-Worthy Pie Lattice

The prettiest pies don't have to stay in your Instagram feed. As complicated as an intricate lattice of crust might appear, weaving the dough prior to placing it on top of your pie can result in a better-looking treat once the baked good is taken out of the oven. Though braiding strips of dough may take some practice, working on a surface away from your filled fruit pies can alleviate some of the pressure you might feel in getting your design just right. With a bit of finesse, you, too, can make beautiful desserts worthy of social media posts.

Once you have twisted and braided strips of dough to your liking, you can place the pieces on top of your filled pies and attach the end of each piece to the outer layer of the pie crust. Working with cold dough will give you a sturdier material to manipulate and fold, and you can use kitchen tools to create patterns and textures that are aesthetically pleasing.