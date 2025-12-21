Our Old-Fashioned Eggnog Pie Is A Boozy Holiday Showstopper

Transform your favorite boozy holiday drink into an old-fashioned eggnog pie, a showstopping dessert that captures all the classic flavors of the festive libation in every slice. All it takes are some chilled ingredients and a bit of patience, and you'll be rewarded with a dessert fit for your great-grandmother's recipe collection.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, making something this beautiful look easy takes a special kind of skill. Sure, the Internet is full of "easy eggnog pie" recipes, promising to capture your favorite childhood flavors using instant vanilla pudding and store-bought eggnog. But none of it will taste like your grandmother's love, or your mother's kitchen.

Instead, this old-fashioned version features a buttery homemade crust filled with rich custard, made from scratch, the traditional way. We walk you through the whole tricky process, troubleshooting potential custard pitfalls to save your pie from ruin. We then spike the custard with rum and bourbon, chill it, and top the whole thing with billowy whipped cream and freshly grated nutmeg. The filling tastes just like traditional creamy eggnog, with warm spices and a subtle boozy kick. And that extra warmth? That's just the taste of your grandmother's pride in a well-made pie.