Glazed Eggnog Scones Recipe

Baked goods are welcome year-round, but they're even more special when they incorporate seasonal ingredients. Eggnog is a winter-time staple for many, through the holidays and beyond. Sweet and creamy with a dusting of nutmeg and a splash of rum, there are few drinks as festive as eggnog. This winter, enjoy this simple and perfect combination of flavors in the form of a comforting baked good. Brought to us courtesy of Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone, this sweet and spiced scone recipe is a true crowd-pleaser.

"These scones taste just like eggnog, but in scone form," Morone says. "They have the eggnog and nutmeg flavor and the glaze on top makes them taste even more special." Morone notes, "These are also so pretty, I'd be happy to take them to a holiday or winter gathering." These scones are a great way to make use of any leftover eggnog, but they're so delicious that you might want to pick up an extra container just for this recipe.