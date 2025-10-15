If You Ate This Custard Dessert As A Child, You Probably Grew Up In The '60s

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you grew up in the '60s, you've certainly seen many food trends come and go. From Dr. Pepper advertised as a hot drink to truly odd retro dishes you're probably glad aren't popular anymore, the food culture was almost unrecognizable six decades ago. Still, there is one dessert from that era that continues to nostalgically linger on people's minds — egg custard pie.The classic custard pie is defined by simplicity. Made from just a flaky crust and an egg-based custard filling, there's really not a lot of prep required.

The crust is baked separately first, then put back into the oven with the filling inside. Once baked and cooled, the pie rests in the fridge for several hours to chill. The only thing that could potentially go wrong is messing up the texture, but even that's not the end of the world: You can strain the custard for a smoother consistency and use whipped cream for cosmetic corrections if the top comes out of the oven cracked. Flavor-wise, custard pie is very consistent and reliable, which is probably why it was such a favorite for holiday occasions. The filling is flavored with only vanilla and nutmeg, allowing the egg custard to really shine.

There are several variations of this pie that play around with different flavors in the forefront, though. There's coconut custard pie filled with coconut flakes, or the slightly tarter rhubarb custard pie. Another popular type is lemon chess pie, which famously adds acidity to the mix.