11 Once-Popular Desserts That No One Eats Anymore

Back before ice cream cakes surged in popularity, you had the Baked Alaska. This confection, made with cake, ice cream, and meringue, is as much a magic trick as it is a tasty dessert — after all, when else would you be able to bake ice cream without it melting? The trick is to rely on the insulating effect of the whipped egg whites to keep the ice cream from melting as you bake it quickly on high heat to brown the meringue.

The Baked Alaska has been around since the 1800s. It showed up on restaurant menus, reportedly to celebrate the United States acquisition of Alaska from Russia. The great thing about baked Alaska is how easy it is to customize — with all the different flavors of cake and ice cream — the combinations are practically endless. That's why it's a shame that it used to be a staple on fine dining menus, but today, you seldom see it.