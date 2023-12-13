How Icebox Cookies Got Their Iconic Name

Icebox cookies are a versatile and convenient treat that have stood the test of time. The name "icebox" suggests a connection to refrigeration, and rightfully so. These cookies gained popularity in the early 20th century when refrigerators were becoming commonplace in households. The term "icebox" refers to the antiquated ice-cooled refrigerators of that era, where the dough for these cookies found a convenient home while waiting to be baked.

The charm of icebox cookies lies in their simplicity and make-ahead nature. The dough is typically prepared in advance, shaped into logs, and chilled in the refrigerator or freezer. This chilling process not only firms up the dough for easier slicing but also intensifies the flavors as the ingredients meld over time. Chilling cookie dough also enhances its texture by allowing the fats to solidify, resulting in a firmer consistency when baked. The dough logs can be stored for days or even weeks, allowing for on-demand cookie baking. When it's time to indulge in freshly baked cookies, all that's needed is to slice the chilled dough into rounds and bake.