Give Poke Cake A Boozy Twist And Pour On The Bourbon

If you've ever delighted in a mint julep or a whiskey sour, you know how well bourbon pairs with sweets. By the same token, if you like Hot Toddies and Kentucky Mules, you also know bourbon pairs well with baking spices. These complementary cocktail ingredients and a wealth of dessert tasting notes make bourbon the perfect booze to pour over a poke cake.

As its name implies, poke cakes are infused with soaking liquid poured over evenly spaced poked holes. The soaking liquid brings flavor and moisture to an otherwise plain sheet cake, encompassing a wide range of syrups, sauces, puddings, and dairy milk products. Bourbon is one extra ingredient to tack onto a soaking liquid recipe with little effort or technique. It will impart complex notes that'll complement dessert ingredients like caramel, maple, fruit, and baking spices while also leaving a rich, boozy finish.

Since most poke cake soaking liquids aren't reduced or otherwise heated, you'll be adding bourbon straight from the bottle. Consequently, your poke cake will have alcohol content and the intense bite that comes with it. So, the amount of bourbon you choose to add to soaking liquid depends on how intense you want the bourbon flavor to be. You can start small, with a few tablespoons, but some recipes use as much as a quarter of a cup. That said, reducing the soaking liquid will burn off the alcoholic taste and enhance the whiskey's underlying tasting notes.