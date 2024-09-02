The Biggest Flavor Upgrade For Banana Pudding Is Also The Simplest

Banana pudding is one of those sweet Southern desserts that we can't get enough of. It joins the ranks of delicious treats like peach cobbler, chess pie, and hummingbird cake, and is easily recognizable, given its layers of sliced banana, pudding, whipped topping, and vanilla wafer cookies. Perhaps the oddest thing about a classic banana pudding recipe is that it's made with made with vanilla pudding, rather than banana pudding. You would expect that a dessert that puts such extreme focus on one fruit would have made this simple swap a long time ago. But luckily, it's an easy switch you can make in your next banana pudding recipe to upgrade its flavor and fruity qualities.

The one thing to note about using banana pudding in your recipe is that it tends to have a slightly artificial flavor. If you want to tone down this aspect, you can use vanilla pudding with a few drops of banana extract (yes, it's a real thing) instead. This will give you a little more control over that banana essence.