Dr Pepper Was First Advertised As A Hot Drink In The 1960s

Whether or not we like to admit it, most people are either a Pepsi person or a Coke person. However, there are a select few of us who are neither, and we fall into an entirely different category: team Dr Pepper. Famous for its spicy twist on classic fizz, Dr Pepper is technically not a cola or a root beer, so it's something distinctly of its own. This means that when it's heated, it becomes something more like a hot cider than a soda.

At one point, hot Dr Pepper was a popular beverage during the holiday season. During the 1960s, marketing teams came up with the idea to advertise Dr Pepper as a heated beverage to combat the drop in sales of cold drinks during the frigid winter months. The concept was a quick fad that soon faded away with other pop-culture trends, but it remains a favorite in some areas of the South.