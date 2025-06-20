13 Retro Dishes We're Glad Aren't Popular Anymore

Turning the pages of a recipe book from the mid-20th century can bring about nostalgic memories, such as a favorite childhood meal lovingly prepared by parents or grandparents. Yet there are also times when we come across less-heartwarming retro recipes — dishes so bizarre and so questionably constructed they leave us wondering what anyone was thinking.

From bizarre dishes created as a result of economic situations to those that exist simply because of culinary experimentation, there are several retro dishes we hope remain in the history books (rather than being served to us). This includes the use of gelatin in unusual ways, combining ingredients that have no place being on the same plate, and decorating savory meals as if they were desserts.

Simply put, there have been numerous instances when culinary rules were gleefully broken in favor of novelty and spectacle in the past. Thankfully, our tastebuds and gastronomic experimentation processes have evolved over the years, leading many formerly popular dishes to disappear over time (at least from the mainstream). Here are 13 retro dishes from the past we're glad don't exist anymore.