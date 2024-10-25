The 5 Best Ways To Prepare Herring, Explained By A Michelin-Awarded Chef

Herring may not be the first type of fish you think of to put on your plate, but it's a popular little fish eaten in many parts of the world, specifically Sweden. Due to its location near the Baltic Sea and the North Atlantic, Sweden is an abundant source of fish. We wanted to learn more about the best ways to prepare herring, so we reached out to Emma Bengtsson, executive chef of Aquavit, a double Michelin-starred New York City restaurant that specializes in a variety of seafood such as Chilean sea bass, king salmon, and matjes herring. You can experience the flavor of Aquavit during the City Harvest BID event on October 29, 2024, where more than 50 chefs and restaurants offer a taste of New York in order to help feed those in need.

Advertisement

Herring has a long history of feeding people. Bengtsson tells us, "Since herring is a great fish to pickle, it played a major role during the times before refrigeration was invented." It's a great option for preserving because of its high oil content, which also contributes to an increased amount of omega-3 fatty acids. The fat, coupled with the protein, make it a great food for survival, especially during winter months. Beyond just survival, Bengtsson says, "It plays a big role in our cultural traditions where we normally begin every holiday meal with herring, including Midsummer, Christmas, and Easter."