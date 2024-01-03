German Rollmops: The Pickled Herring Served With Traditional Labskaus

While the sushi that most of us know and love traditionally hails from Japan, you'll find culturally exclusive twists in almost every corner of the globe — which is everywhere from Russia, which adores smothering mayonnaise and cream cheese on chicken sushi rolls, to Thailand, where KFC chains serve up fried maki rolls. When it comes to Germany, however, the country offers us a variation of sushi that isn't a fun spin on the typical Japanese dish, but a medieval cuisine idiosyncratic to Western Europe.

Rollmops are pickled herring fillets, which are rolled into a cylinder shape that envelops savory fillings like onions or pickles. They are typically stuffed, pierced with a cocktail skewer, and placed ready-made in jars that keep them preserved in a brine of water, white vinegar, sugar, salt, and spices. They can be purchased in these jars, or you can prepare them yourself and jar them for up to 10 days. When making rollmops, you'll need to set aside at least three days to pickle the fish.

Often, you'll see rollmops served with Labskaus, which is a traditional mashed German dish made from potatoes, onions, beetroot, and corned beef. The result is a vividly pink (from the beetroot) mash that resembles something between ground meat and pink mashed potatoes — hey, don't knock it 'till you try it. In fact, rollmops are such a common side for Labskaus that many sources include it in the Labskaus recipe.