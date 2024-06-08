10 Mistakes You're Making With Canned Herring

While Helen of Troy was the face that launched a thousand ships, herring may have launched more. Wars were fought over it centuries ago.

In fact, fresh herring has long been a staple in many coastal communities on the Atlantic, particularly in Northern Europe, where it has been smoked, salted, and pickled to preserve its rich, distinctive flavor so it could last through times of strife or be transported over large distances without spoiling. Incidentally, this is how we know and love it today. Before that, the fish was so important in European culinary tradition that it directly contributed to the founding of major cities like Amsterdam and Copenhagen, where residents have been consuming herring in copious amounts since the Middle Ages. And, Norwegians ate it every day to get through those lean times after WWII. Luckily, we have come a long way since then.

Nowadays, there are a lot of different ways to prepare and enjoy herring, most of which involve some pickled or smoked canned herring rather than the fresh variety. In Scandinavia, herring is a crucial component of smorgasbords, often appearing as marinated or pickled preparations that add tang to the spread. In Germany, pickled herring is enjoyed with traditional labskaus. With so many ways to enjoy herring, many people still make some common mistakes with this fish in the kitchen, especially the canned variety. Let's take a look at some of those canned herring mistakes so you can avoid them in the future.