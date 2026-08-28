Homemade Nutella Chocolate Ice Cream Recipe
Just because something is homemade, it doesn't automatically mean it's better. But this homemade Nutella chocolate ice cream is the recipe that proves the myth.
As a recipe developer and blogger and a mom of two, I am usually looking for recipes that provide shortcuts. Recipes that help you save time on a busy weeknight, or make use of leftovers that would otherwise rot in the compost. But this ice cream? It requires almost every extra step you can think of (besides the churning), but once you taste it, you'll understand they were all worthwhile. I have received more compliments on this ice cream than nearly every other ice cream I've ever made, and that's saying something, because I once spent two days making a corn ice cream where even the cream was steeped with the husks.
Instead, this recipe calls for you to make homemade Nutella out of hazelnuts that you first toast yourself, then peel, then grind with all the additions. Like the recipe as a whole, the homemade hazelnut chocolate spread turns out genuinely better than store-bought, and we use it both as the base and the swirl layer in a no-churn ice cream that's loaded with hazelnuts and chocolate chips. The whole thing turns out like a manic pixie fever dream of chocolate and nuts, but in the best way possible. The only issue is planning for proper storage in your freezer, to keep the vibrant color of the chocolate from getting oxidized over time.
Gather the ingredients for this homemade Nutella chocolate ice cream
For the homemade Nutella, gather whole hazelnuts, dark chocolate, Dutch-process cocoa powder, powdered sugar, neutral vegetable oil, pure vanilla extract, and fine sea salt. For the ice cream itself, you'll need cold heavy cream, sweetened condensed milk, Dutch-process cocoa powder, pure vanilla extract, fine sea salt, mini chocolate chips, roasted hazelnuts, and that homemade Nutella we made in the beginning.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Toast the hazelnuts
Spread the hazelnuts on a baking sheet and roast them for 12–15 minutes, until the skins are cracked and the nuts are golden.
Step 3: Remove the skins
Transfer the nuts to a clean kitchen towel and rub vigorously to remove as much skin as possible. Cool completely.
Step 4: Blend the hazelnuts
Transfer 2 cups of hazelnuts to a food processor and blend for 8–10 minutes, scraping down the sides frequently, until a smooth butter forms.
Step 5: Add the remaining Nutella ingredients
Add the melted chocolate, cocoa powder, powdered sugar, oil, vanilla, and salt.
Step 6: Process until smooth
Blend until completely smooth and glossy.
Step 7: Divide the Nutella
Set aside ½ cup of Nutella for the ice cream base and reserve the rest for swirling.
Step 8: Whip the heavy cream
Whip the cold heavy cream in a large bowl until stiff peaks form.
Step 9: Whisk the remaining ingredients
In a separate bowl, whisk together the condensed milk, cocoa powder, vanilla, and salt until combined.
Step 10: Fold into the whipped cream
Gently fold the condensed milk mixture into the whipped cream until no streaks remain.
Step 11: Fold in the mix-ins
Fold in the mini chocolate chips, reserved ½ cup of chopped hazelnuts, and reserved ½ cup of homemade Nutella.
Step 12: Swirl in the Nutella
Pour half the ice cream mixture into a 9x5-inch loaf pan. Drop spoonfuls of the remaining Nutella over the surface and swirl with a knife. Pour the remaining ice cream mixture on top and swirl again.
Step 13: Cover and seal the ice cream
Cover tightly with plastic wrap pressed directly onto the surface.
Step 14: Freeze until firm
Freeze for at least 6 hours or overnight until firm.
Step 15: Serve the Nutella chocolate ice cream
Serve the homemade Nutella chocolate ice cream scooped straight from the pan.
What pairs with Nutella ice cream?
Homemade Nutella Chocolate Ice Cream Recipe
Our creamy, dreamy no-churn ice cream, which is made with homemade Nutella and studded with chocolate chips and crunchy hazelnuts, is well-worth the effort.
Ingredients
- For the homemade Nutella
- 2 ½ cups whole hazelnuts, divided
- 4 ounces dark chocolate, melted
- ¼ cup Dutch-process cocoa powder
- ½ cup powdered sugar
- 2 tablespoons neutral vegetable oil
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- ½ teaspoon fine sea salt
- For the ice cream
- 2 cups heavy cream, cold
- 1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
- ¼ cup Dutch-process cocoa powder
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- ¼ teaspoon fine sea salt
- ½ cup mini chocolate chips
- ½ cup roasted hazelnuts, roughly chopped
- ½ cup homemade Nutella, plus more for swirling
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Spread the hazelnuts on a baking sheet and roast them for 12–15 minutes, until the skins are cracked and the nuts are golden.
- Transfer the nuts to a clean kitchen towel and rub vigorously to remove as much skin as possible. Cool completely.
- Transfer 2 cups of hazelnuts to a food processor and blend for 8–10 minutes, scraping down the sides frequently, until a smooth butter forms.
- Add the melted chocolate, cocoa powder, powdered sugar, oil, vanilla, and salt.
- Blend until completely smooth and glossy.
- Set aside ½ cup of Nutella for the ice cream base and reserve the rest for swirling.
- Whip the cold heavy cream in a large bowl until stiff peaks form.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together the condensed milk, cocoa powder, vanilla, and salt until combined.
- Gently fold the condensed milk mixture into the whipped cream until no streaks remain.
- Fold in the mini chocolate chips, reserved ½ cup of chopped hazelnuts, and reserved ½ cup of homemade Nutella.
- Pour half the ice cream mixture into a 9x5-inch loaf pan. Drop spoonfuls of the remaining Nutella over the surface and swirl with a knife. Pour the remaining ice cream mixture on top and swirl again.
- Cover tightly with plastic wrap pressed directly onto the surface.
- Freeze for at least 6 hours or overnight until firm.
- Serve the homemade Nutella chocolate ice cream scooped straight from the pan.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|1,048
|Total Fat
|79.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|30.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.8 g
|Cholesterol
|86.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|76.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|10.3 g
|Total Sugars
|61.0 g
|Sodium
|318.6 mg
|Protein
|17.9 g
Can you make this ice cream with store-bought Nutella?
You can definitely make this ice cream with store-bought Nutella, and it will turn out delicious. The recipe itself wouldn't change much, with the ice cream base staying the same: just swap in a jar of Nutella in place of the homemade. It would also act as the swirl without any substitutions.
The main difference between our homemade hazelnut spread and the commercial version is going to be in flavor and sweetness. Store-bought chocolate hazelnut spread, of which there are many variations between brands, is much sweeter and has a more uniform, slightly waxy texture thanks to the palm oil and emulsifiers in it. In contrast, homemade Nutella has a rougher texture, much more pronounced dark chocolate and hazelnut flavors, and less sugar overall. I find that this works better against the condensed milk and whipped cream in the base of our ice cream.
With store-bought Nutella, the resulting ice cream will be noticeably sweeter and the hazelnut flavor more muted. I also found that the texture of commercial Nutella is less runny than our version, so you may want to warm your Nutella in the microwave for 10 seconds before using it for swirling.
What adaptations can you make to this Nutella ice cream?
With a recipe that's as loaded in toppings as this one, there's plenty of room for experimentation. You can change the mini chocolate chips for chopped dark chocolate, cacao nibs for a bittersweet crunch, or toffee bits for a caramel note that reminds me of a Skor candy bar. It makes the ice cream even more reminiscent of a chocolate bar, which is all we're going for with this load of additions.
Another idea is to crush a waffle cone and fold its pieces in just before freezing, which adds a honeyed crispness that's great against the nuts — but do keep in mind that they soften slightly over time. For a big punch of sweetness, fold in a ribbon of salted caramel alongside the Nutella, which makes the overall ice cream feel more decadent and sweet.
But while all of these adaptations can enhance different aspects of the ice cream's flavor, sometimes you just want to take it in another direction. That's when my favorite thing to do with this ice cream comes in: turn it into an ice cream cake. To do that, mix crushed Oreos or chocolate wafers with melted butter, and press them into the bottom of a loaf pan covered with parchment. Top with the ice cream mixture and follow the recipe as stated for the mix-ins and the ribboning. Top it with chocolate shavings and more crushed hazelnuts for a beautiful presentation. Then, freeze the whole thing until completely solid, lift it out using the parchment overhang, and serve it sliced into thick pieces along with leftover Nutella.