Homemade Nutella Chocolate Ice Cream Recipe

Just because something is homemade, it doesn't automatically mean it's better. But this homemade Nutella chocolate ice cream is the recipe that proves the myth.

As a recipe developer and blogger and a mom of two, I am usually looking for recipes that provide shortcuts. Recipes that help you save time on a busy weeknight, or make use of leftovers that would otherwise rot in the compost. But this ice cream? It requires almost every extra step you can think of (besides the churning), but once you taste it, you'll understand they were all worthwhile. I have received more compliments on this ice cream than nearly every other ice cream I've ever made, and that's saying something, because I once spent two days making a corn ice cream where even the cream was steeped with the husks.

Instead, this recipe calls for you to make homemade Nutella out of hazelnuts that you first toast yourself, then peel, then grind with all the additions. Like the recipe as a whole, the homemade hazelnut chocolate spread turns out genuinely better than store-bought, and we use it both as the base and the swirl layer in a no-churn ice cream that's loaded with hazelnuts and chocolate chips. The whole thing turns out like a manic pixie fever dream of chocolate and nuts, but in the best way possible. The only issue is planning for proper storage in your freezer, to keep the vibrant color of the chocolate from getting oxidized over time.