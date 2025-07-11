Here's Why Salted Caramel Is Sweeter Than The Regular Stuff

While it may only have become mainstream as of recently, salted caramel has a history dating back to the 1970s, when French chocolatier Henri Le Roux added a bit of salted butter to his caramel and was pleasantly surprised by the results. This discovery tapped into a fundamental culinary principle that extends beyond desserts.

Like any good relationship, the one between sugar and salt is a two-way street. Similar to how baking recipes always call for a pinch of table salt, a dash of sugar can take your savory dishes to the next level, as well. Sugar helps tame harsh flavors whether that be too much salt, bitterness, or acidity. A great example is the simple tomato sauce, where a spoonful of sugar can cut the acidity, especially if you've used overripe tomatoes. In some cases, a little bit of sugar can do a lot of heavy lifting. For example, a dish like shrimp pad Thai uses palm sugar to balance the saltiness of fish sauce, the heat of chilies, and the sour edge of tamarind — the sugar pulls complex flavors into harmony, much like salt does for caramel.

Ultimately, salt rounds off flavors much like sugar can tie together tastes. Together, however, they create something that neither could achieve alone.