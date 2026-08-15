10 Mistakes Everyone Makes Building A Charcuterie Board

There are few dishes more impressive to set out at a party than a good charcuterie board. They can be colorful and attention-grabbing, with enough different flavors and textures to keep everyone at your get-together excited to take another bite. Plus, we love that they're relatively easy to put together — you don't have to be an amazing chef or home cook to pull off an excellent charcuterie board. But just because you don't really need to flex your cooking skills to make a good one doesn't mean that it's impossible to make mistakes in the arranging process. In fact, many amateurs make some telltale mistakes that lead to a less-than-beautiful (or less-than-delicious) board that ultimately fails to impress.

We're taking a look at some of the most common mistakes people run into while building a charcuterie board and how you can avoid them. We spoke with charcuterie experts, including Cali Gitlin, owner of charcuterie and grazing board company Custom by Cali; Shannon Bonilla, licensed Wisconsin cheesemaker, American Cheese Society Certified Cheese Sensory Evaluator, and Certified Cheese Professional; and Sarah Michel, owner of Madam Sara(H) Charcuterie & Grazing, to identify these mistakes. They'll also walk you through how to build a better board, so your next one is bound to shine, whether you're serving it to your guests or keeping it all to yourself. After learning about the mistakes you should avoid in the board-building process, you can guarantee that the next one you make is going to be your best yet.