9 Sliced Cheese Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

When you want to make a sandwich or need a quick, easy snack that hits the spot, you'll want to have some sliced cheese on hand. You can find sliced cheese in both sandwich and snackable sizes, so there's something for everyone. But with so many different sliced cheese options at grocery stores, it can be tricky to determine which brands are worth trying and which aren't. After all, so many sliced cheeses look interchangeable, so it's not always clear which are on the higher end of the quality spectrum.

By taste-testing nine different sliced cheese brands, I've created this ranking that can hopefully help you choose your next slice. I tried two to four cheeses from each brand to get a better sense of what their lineups offer, and I evaluated them based on both flavor and texture. The cheese brands that rank the best offer bold, pronounced flavors and slices that stay intact instead of crumbling apart when you try to take them out of the package. Let's take a closer look.