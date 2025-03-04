11 Ways To Slice Cheese For A Stunning Charcuterie Board

A charcuterie board can be a complete smorgasbord of delights that tantalize and titillate the tastebuds. A charcuterie board should deliver an aesthetically pleasing display that invites the onlooker to dive in and grab a bite, and when it comes to cheese, arranging your selections in different slices can add interest through shapes, textures, colors, and smells.

When building a charcuterie board, consider how many cheeses you will feature; we recommend choosing between two and five for the best impact. The key is to select different types of cheeses that can be displayed in different ways. Hard and semi-hard cheese can be cut into slices, matchsticks, ribbons, wedges, or fans. Soft cheeses like chevre can be rolled in herbs or wrapped in meats. Some cheeses like halloumi can be smothered in sesame seeds and deep-fried.

Don't forget the accompaniments; they add color and flavor to the board. We recommend you include a range of dried, spreadable, and cured meats, like dry-cured salami or Spanish chorizo. Then, add a sweet element with fresh and dried fruits, like mango, pineapple, raspberries, sliced apples or cherries, or a few chunks of chocolate. Include a savory note with nuts and seeds and a touch of freshness with crudites such as cucumber, pepper, and carrots. Finally, don't forget the crackers.

To help you create an incredible charcuterie board, we asked three experts for their charcuterie tips and techniques, focused on the best ways to slice and present cheese.