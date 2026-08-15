5 Cheaper Alternatives For Marble Kitchen Countertops

Though marble is a classic, timeless, and elegant choice for kitchen countertops, it's also very expensive. It is a highly prized natural stone that is geologically scarce. Obtaining the material requires dangerous and labor-intensive quarrying methods as well as high shipping costs and specialized manufacturing and finishing processes performed by expert craftspeople. Plus, one of the major downsides of marble countertops that you might not be aware of is that they're pretty high-maintenance. People must seal them every six to 12 months – or even more frequently – to prevent stains and etching. The cost of marble is also a big deterrent. That can range from $60 to $100 per square foot depending on where it's sourced, the quality and design, and the size of the slab.

Luckily, if you're looking for a more sustainable, eco-friendly, and affordable alternative to marble for your kitchen counters, you have options. Many homeowners turn to quartzite or quartz countertops as an alternative to marble. However, these options can end up costing just as much. The average cost of quartz is $50 to $200 per square foot, while quartzite can cost between $80 to $100.

To pick the perfect countertop materials that are both affordable and gorgeous, we considered the average nationwide cost per square foot (not including installation and finishing costs). We also evaluated each material's range of marble-like colors and patterns and looked at such factors as durability and aesthetics. We found five materials that offer a marble-like appearance for less than $60 to $100 per square foot. One option, which was originally designed for flooring, is eco-friendly, sustainable, and low-maintenance.