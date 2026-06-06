Say Goodbye To Granite And Quartz: This Eco-Friendly Countertop Spares Your Wallet
Although granite and quartz countertops have long been the gold standard in luxury kitchen surfaces, neither material is particularly eco-friendly. Granite is a natural stone, so it's a non-renewable resource. Quarrying requires damaging mining processes, heavy machinery, high energy use, and intensive transportation methods. Quartz is an engineered stone that uses a highly energy-intensive manufacturing process, and the resins can release harmful VOCs into the environment.
If you're looking for ways to prioritize sustainability in your kitchen remodel, recycled aluminum is an eco-friendly and budget-friendly choice. It is manufactured from post-industrial metal scrap and bonded with acrylic resin — using less energy and producing fewer harmful pollutants than other countertop manufacturing processes. Plus, it contains up to 97% recycled material and no VOCs, meaning it is fully recyclable at the end of its lifespan.
Though the cost of aluminum countertops varies depending on size, design, and features, as well as the installer and region, the average price ranges from $30 to $80 per square foot. Popular kitchen countertop materials like granite and quartz may cost as much as $140 per square foot, making recycled aluminum a cost-effective alternative.
Recycled aluminum countertops are also practical, durable, and aesthetically pleasing
Aluminum is also an eco-friendly countertop material that's surprisingly durable. It is resistant to stains, water damage, heat, and corrosion. Though the finished material looks like stainless steel countertops, it's less expensive, may actually last longer, and is easier to clean. It is finished with a durable, clear coat that is food-safe and nontoxic.
Depending on the manufacturer you choose, aluminum countertops can also be surprisingly customizable. Some brands integrate acrylic resins and solid surface materials in different colors, giving the countertops the appearance of quartz. The two largest manufacturers of recycled aluminum countertops are ElementAl Surfaces and Alkemi.
ElementAl fabricates countertops out of 93% recycled metals and plastics. Its kitchen surfaces are available in 26 designs featuring almost every color imaginable. Alkemi manufactures countertops using 88% to 97% recycled materials. Both brands can fabricate kitchen surfaces in almost any size and shape, and integrate standard and custom features.