Not Granite Or Marble: Consumer Reports' Highest-Rated Countertop Material Is Both Chic And Durable

Consumer Reports is an independent, nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that regularly conducts laboratory testing of consumer products. In its assessment of 16 different popular countertop materials, it found that the most durable option was not granite or marble, but quartz. Though natural stone countertops like granite and marble offer beauty and durability, these luxury materials are typically more expensive. They also require careful cleaning and periodic re-sealing to protect them.

Quartz is an engineered stone fabricated from natural quartz that is ground and combined with polymer resin and pigments. In its tests, CR awarded quartz countertops its highest rating for damage resistance from knives, heat exposure, and abrasion. It was also ranked highly for resistance to staining after being tested with 20 common food and household items. The only area where it fell short was impact resistance, or the ability to stand up to damage from objects dropped onto the surface from a distance. When comparing quartz vs granite, each performed similarly under impact, while marble — which was one of the lowest-rated countertop materials — showed significant impact damage.

Compared to the other kitchen countertop materials evaluated, quartz offers an affordable choice. Consumer Reports estimates that it costs between $20 and $60 per square foot, which is comparable to the cost of granite, soapstone, stainless steel, butcher block, and bamboo, and slightly less expensive than marble. Countertops are also available in a white range of colors and designs, many of which mimic the appearance of natural stone. Finish options include polished, glossy, matte, or leathered, and you can choose from a variety of edges like bullnose, rounded, beveled, and Ogee.