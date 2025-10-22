The Major Downside Of Marble Countertops No One Mentions

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Marble is viewed as the creme de la creme of popular kitchen countertop materials. With its gorgeous, upscale appearance and high price point, that reputation is deserved. No material is perfect, though, and a marble counter requires a lot of work beyond installation and regular cleaning. If you don't routinely seal its surface, it will take on nasty stains and cost you hundreds of dollars more than you've already spent.

Marble counters can last for decades without the need for a replacement, and the stone's excellent resistance to heat and scratching make it great for food prep. But what contractors and home decor guides may not tell you is that marble is also very porous, meaning liquid can seep into it and leave a stain unless it has a protective barrier. This comes in the form of a sealant, a liquid solution made to soak into marble and other natural stones and make them less absorbent and more stain-resistant.

Thorough and consistent sealing is mandatory to make sure marble counters stay spotless and last as long as they should. Without it, substances like wine, coffee, sauces, oil, and even hard water can create unsightly blemishes that are tough to scrub away. If you can't remove the stains on your own, you might need to repair or replace your counter. Every homeowner should consider the upkeep before committing to marble countertops, especially because sealing it on your own isn't the simplest job.