Laminate Vs Solid Surface: Which Affordable Countertops Are The Better Buy?

When it comes to kitchen countertops, if you are looking to buy on a budget, those options dwindle quite a bit. Granite, quartz, butcher block — they all sound wonderful until you get a look at the estimate, narrowing your choices down to two more common and affordable options: laminate and solid surface. However, saving money on kitchen countertops doesn't mean low quality, as both surfaces have real advantages. To sort which option is the best buy for you, we asked Brandy Rinehart, the owner and designer at Rinehart Design Group, for her take on both laminate and solid surface kitchen countertops.

Laminate countertops are almost always your cheapest option, and they are made with layers of plastic resins and brown craft paper, topped by a protective transparent melamine resin, which helps make them more resistant to heat and scratches. Despite being a less durable material, Rinehart adds, "Advancements in printing and texture technology have elevated laminate into a viable contender against higher-end materials." Laminate is also easy to clean due to the resin surface, and those advancements that have been made in texture mean there are many more options for laminate designs than there used to be.

But Rinehart also offers words of caution with laminate. "Laminate is not a natural material, and when damage occurs — such as chipping or deep scratching," she explains. "Repair is rarely seamless, often requiring full replacement." So, while laminate may be affordable up front, it could end up costing you more in the long run.