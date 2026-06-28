What's The Average Lifespan Of Granite Countertops?

Designing or renovating a kitchen can be an overwhelming task. From appliances to flooring to light fixtures, there are many big-ticket elements to consider, and each holds prominence when you're trying to create a beautiful, cohesive-feeling kitchen. Countertops, for example, ideally should be functional, durable, and aesthetically pleasing — and these elements are what make granite a popular choice.

But how long does granite last? Can anything be done to prolong its lifespan? And how do you know when your countertop needs to be replaced? If you're building your kitchen for longevity, these are important questions to ask.

As it turns out, granite lasts lifetimes when it's installed and maintained well. Quartz is another popular countertop choice, and it is a dependable choice with a 30 to 100-year lifespan. But to ensure this kind of reliability, there are a few things to keep in mind about granite.