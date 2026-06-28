What's The Average Lifespan Of Granite Countertops?
Designing or renovating a kitchen can be an overwhelming task. From appliances to flooring to light fixtures, there are many big-ticket elements to consider, and each holds prominence when you're trying to create a beautiful, cohesive-feeling kitchen. Countertops, for example, ideally should be functional, durable, and aesthetically pleasing — and these elements are what make granite a popular choice.
But how long does granite last? Can anything be done to prolong its lifespan? And how do you know when your countertop needs to be replaced? If you're building your kitchen for longevity, these are important questions to ask.
As it turns out, granite lasts lifetimes when it's installed and maintained well. Quartz is another popular countertop choice, and it is a dependable choice with a 30 to 100-year lifespan. But to ensure this kind of reliability, there are a few things to keep in mind about granite.
How to prolong your granite countertop
Ensuring your granite counters last as long as possible isn't as simple as choosing a slab, installing it, and hoping for the best. In fact, assuming all stone slabs are of the same quality is just one granite-picking mistake many people make when selecting their countertop material.
Unless you're a kitchen design expert yourself, it's also a good idea to hire a professional to install your granite countertops and have them resealed to protect your stone for the long haul. Some granite surfaces never need resealing, while others benefit from resealing every 1 to 3 years. Daily use can significantly impact your counter's lifespan, too, so be sure to use cutting boards, clean with a granite-safe cleaner, and keep hot pans off the surface.
Of course, granite isn't the only option for a beautiful, durable counter. Marble is an excellent alternative with a similar lifespan, lasting anywhere from 20 to 100 years, depending on quality, installation, and maintenance. Porcelain can also be a decent choice, though its lifespan averages around 50 years. Laminate might be cost-effective in the moment, but it won't last particularly long. Unlike quartz and other stone options, this material averages only about 15 to 30 years.