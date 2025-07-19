12 Granite Countertop Mistakes To Avoid At All Costs

There are many reasons you might be considering getting new granite countertops installed — or why you already had them installed in your kitchen. Granite, which is a natural stone, is known for its durability. It is resistant against heat, scratches, stains, and moisture. You can also find a variety of color and pattern options, allowing you to create a custom look for your kitchen. Overall, granite is a relatively easy material to take care of, requiring less maintenance than marble and some other countertop options.

However, you shouldn't let the overall durability and ease of maintenance trick you into thinking that you can't do anything wrong with your granite countertops. There are actually several mistakes that people make with granite, including when selecting their new countertops, installing them, or using them, that can be detrimental. To help us learn more about these common mistakes to avoid — and what you should be doing instead — we reached out to three design and remodeling professionals for their expert input: Ariel Darmoni is the general manager at 123 Remodeling, Cathleen Gruver is the lead interior designer with Gruver Cooley, and Miriam Dillon is an interior designer at BarnesVanze Architects.